Classic Decks Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Players in Clash Royale can earn rewards and speed up the upgrade of their cosmetic items and troops through challenges and special tournaments.

The developers release new challenges every week so that players can test different eight-card tournament decks, new battle forms, and more.

The latest 1v1 troop challenge in Clash Royale is the Classic Decks challenge. In this challenge, players must use well-known classic decks to triumph in combat and receive rewards like battle banner tokens, gold, chests, and gems. The challenge will expire on August 27, 2022.

In this article, we will take a look at the Classic Decks challenge in Clash Royale, its rewards, and more.

In-game description and other details about Classic Decks challenge in Clash Royale

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI Classic Decks Challenge is back in Clash Royale — keep this chart around to predict what your opponent is playing! on.royaleapi.com/cd7d Classic Decks Challenge is back in Clash Royale — keep this chart around to predict what your opponent is playing! on.royaleapi.com/cd7d https://t.co/frr6ELjsrG

In the Classic Decks challenge, players must use eight popular classic tournament decks like the Double Prince and Miner Bait to win eight battles. Players can participate in the challenge for free by clicking on the in-game events section.

The official description of the Classic Decks challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Each Classic Deck highlights a different strategy in the game. Prove that you have mastered them all! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

As the name suggests, the Classic Decks challenge provides both players in battle with the same tournament classic deck. This means players must make the best use of these decks to win all the battles and unlock rewards.

Like the Sudden Death challenge, the Classic Decks challenge is over for players once they lose three battles. Players can restart the challenge by spending gems or by purchasing the in-game Pass Royale.

To make the challenge fair for everyone, all the card levels have been changed to level 11 along with the King Tower level.

Each win in the Classic Decks challenge unlocks new rewards like gold, battle banner tokens, gems, chests, and magic items.

Classic Decks challenge rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Check out the list here supr.cl/ClassicDecks07…



Which one is your favourite? Master the 8 Classic Decks to beat the Challenge and get the rewards!Check out the list hereWhich one is your favourite? Master the 8 Classic Decks to beat the Challenge and get the rewards! 💪 Check out the list here 👉 supr.cl/ClassicDecks07…Which one is your favourite? https://t.co/sVz753XRsg

There are a total of eight battles in the Classic Decks challenge, all of which unlock a special reward.

Listed below are the various rewards that players can get from the Classic Decks challenge in Clash Royale:

Players will earn 40 battle banner tokens on winning the first battle.

Players will earn one chest key on winning the second battle.

Players will earn 6000 gold on winning the third battle.

Players will earn one Common token on winning the fourth battle.

Players will earn 60 battle banner tokens on winning the fifth battle.

Players will earn 4000 gold on winning the sixth battle.

Players will earn 100 battle banner tokens on winning the seventh battle.

Players will earn one Arena 15 gold chest on winning the eighth battle.

The Classic Decks challenge is one of the best ways to unlock cosmetic and magic item rewards in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh