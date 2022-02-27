"I'm really disappointed in all of you": Clint Stevens hilariously discovers the meaning behind Twitch emote BatChest

Speedrunner Clint Stevens shared with his audience that he has discovered the true meaning of an emote they have been spamming in his chat.

Clint Stevens is a popular speedrunner on Twitch who at one point held the second fastest time to fully complete The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. He is known to stream infrequently, going months at a time without streaming.

While playing through FromSoftware's latest game Elden Ring, Clint Stevens shared with his audience that he had a realization a few days prior about an emote that was being used in his chat.

"Something I found out, like a couple days ago, is that BatChest is actually a sarcastic emote."

Clint Stevens didn't realize what 'BatChest' meant

BatChest is an emote on Twitch that was made in 2021, and is defined by Know You Meme as:

"BatChest is a Twitch emote featuring the face of former Twitch admin Curtis Scott wearing light-up goggles making a surprised face, which has been compared to a soyface. The emoji is used to convey mock surprise and excitement when something unexpected occurs during a Twitch stream."

While there are many emotes on the platform, only a few select ones are used to convey a clear, unanimous message that can be understood at first glance in a Twitch chat, such as the emote "Pog."

However, Clint was not up-to-date on the latest relevant Twitch emotes being used, so seeing BatChest for the first time led to him misinterpreting it as serious excitement.

He joked with his audience and shared what he thought the emote meant:

"So, when you guys BatChest at things that I say, I thought it was just a replacement of Pog, and now I'm really disappointed in all of you."

After sharing his disappointment with his chat, he said that he thought everyone was enjoying the stream when using the emote.

"I thought everyone was like, "Woah!""

A few members of Reddit shared their own hilarious quips.

With the speedrunner misunderstanding the BatChest, one could wonder how many streamers are unaware of the meaning behind various other emotes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul