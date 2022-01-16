Cloud9 vs Team SoloMid, League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, live stream details, and more

Without many good League of Legends games on Day 3 of the LCS 2022 Spring Split, Cloud9 and TSM face off as rivals to finish out Week 1. C9 started the week great with two solid wins over Flyquest and Golden Guardians. While both of those teams are winless as of now, C9 displayed their dominance despite massive roster changes.

TSM took a beating from 100T with their new roster featuring several new players from other regions. They snuffed out Flyquest in a long, brutal match, but this League of Legends team is definitely not what they used to be in years past. It could take weeks before they find their perfect synergy.

Everything fans need to know ahead of C9 vs TSM at League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split

Cloud9 will keep things rolling with their veteran players, Fudge, Zven, and Blaber. Moving Fudge out of top and into the mid lane has worked out perfectly so far, and he will square up against Takeover for TSM in today's match.

TSM needs to bounce back as the underdog in this situation. A loss here could set the pace for a rough Split ahead of the League of Legends 2022 season. They have a lot of fresh talent, but they need to learn how to fully cooperate as a team to overcome the big dogs in the LCS.

Prediction

C9 is favored pretty heavily in this League of Legends match since they started 2-0 with powerful performances. TSM couldn't do anything against 100T and barely beat out FLY on Day 1. C9, with many of their returning players, have found what works for them and know how to execute, leaving TSM an uphill battle on Day 3.

It could be a closer match than some expect since TSM might run out of the gates with some passion after the shaky start. However, expect C9 to grab their third victory of the League of Legends 2022 season and keep their perfect record.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and Team SoloMid have a grueling history against one another as 2 of the LCS's oldest teams. In their 35 matches/series against each other, C9 has only found victory 16 times as TSM reigns dominant in the rivalry. In the Summer Split of the 2021 season, TSM swept C9 in all three games.

Livestream

This League of Legends match is available for streaming on the LoL Esports site and Twitch page for fans to watch. C9 and TSM clash together on January 16 at 5:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Previous results

As stated before, TSM swept C9 in the Summer Split last year, but Cloud9 redeemed themselves where it mattered later in the Playoffs. When it came down to the loser-goes-home series in the lower bracket for a chance to face 100T and secure third place in the LCS, C9 won their fourth series in a row and sent TSM home empty handed.

Anticipated lineups

Cloud9

Top - Darshan (Darshan Upadhyaya)

Jungle - Blaber (Robert Huang)

Mid - Fudge (Ibrahim Allami)

ADC - Zven (Jesper Svenningsen)

Support - Isles (Jonah Rosario)

Team SoloMid

Top - V1PER (Omran Shoura)

Jungle - Hyper (Young-hoon Seo)

Mid - Takeover (Ji Cha Hyeun-min)

ADC - Instinct (Tony Ng)

Support - Yursan (Wang Sheng-Yu)

Edited by Danyal Arabi