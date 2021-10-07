Cloud9 vs Unicorns of Love in League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, live stream, and more

The League of Legends Worlds has developed into a place where we now have a David and Goliath match set to take place. This will happen between Cloud9 (C9) at the top of Group B with an undefeated record and the Unicorns of Love (UOL) in last place with zero wins.

C9 is playing at full potential, especially after rallying against an aggressive Galatasary team on Day 2. UOL has effectively been knocked out of the 2021 League of Legends Worlds tournament, so a win against C9 will be for morale.

By securing a win, C9 will finish first in Group B and shoot directly into the tournament's later stages. Even if they lose, they will advance to the next stage, albeit with a marginally sour feeling.

Perkz and Fudge are on a roll, leading C9 to three victories over DFM, BYG, and GS. They're hoping to advance to Groups with a perfect record in the League of Legends Play-In stage. For C9, this should be one more easy game.

Predictions for C9 vs UOL at League of Legends Worlds

C9 is expected to win this League of Legends game by a healthy margin. While they have nothing to lose, they should keep the momentum rolling from the previous three games.

This match is a good opportunity to hone their mechanics before taking on more formidable opponents down the road. C9 handled GS well. They slaughtered DFM and BYG with the help of great drafts and selfless gameplay from Perkz. C9's veteran player is used to things revolving around him, but he's stepping to the plate to act around the prio wherever the opportunity arises.

On the other hand, UOL can't get on the same page most times. They have great individual players, but Boss can only carry them in the top lane for so long. UOL's synergy hasn't been up to snuff for them to win against any team in the League of Legends Play-In stage. Pending a phenomenal upset, UOL should be headed home with no wins after this game.

LCS fans can catch their favorite team in action at 10:00 am EST on October 7 via League of Legends Twitch or the game's website.

The lineups for C9 and UOL heading into Day 3 of the Play-Ins

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

UOL

Top - Vladislav "Boss" Fomin

Jungle - Kirill "AHaHaCiK" Skvortsov

Mid - Lev "Nomanz" Yakshin

ADC - Andrey "Argonavt" Yakovlev

Support - Aleksandr "SaNTaS" Lifashin

