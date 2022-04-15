Club Penguin Rewritten gets shut down by Disney, four survivors remain on the server

April 13 was a devastating day for avid Club Penguin enthusiasts everywhere. Club Penguin Rewritten, the longest-lasting dupe of a beloved internet game for many Gen Z-ers, was forcibly shut down by Disney.
According to a recent announcement in the Club Penguin Rewritten Discord server, the conglomerate issued an active investigation via the City of London Police.
A developing story has revealed that three people have been taken into custody over copyright infringement disputes, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Yet, despite this, a few survivors remain. Pizza Parlor patrons and puffle lovers worldwide have been risking it all by rallying together and ignoring all authoritative orders to show their everlasting love for the massively multiplayer online game.
Club Penguin fans refuse to cease and desist, instead they resist
In a recent clip from their 24-hour stream, Twitch user zan64 and a few penguin pals have taken space in the Town Center on the now-rendered inaccessible Blizzard server in the soon-to-be nonexistent game.
It appears that they had somehow managed to bypass the system, even though most players are hit with an ominous screen when trying to log into their accounts with a brief insight on the situation at hand.
One viewer pointed out the hypocrisy in the way that Disney pursued to shut down Club Penguin Rewritten but had not distributed that same energy towards Toontown Rewritten, a dupe of the similarly infamous and Disney-developed 3D massively online multiplayer game Toontown.
But how exactly zan64 was able to sidestep the black screen is still largely speculated as viewers watched on in awe. Many in the chat hypothesized how it might still be possible for people to log in and stay in the game without getting thrown out.
A viewer alleged that zan64 might have been using "scripts," a form of hacking, to bypass the supposedly shut down servers and still be able to access the game:
However, the Twitch user wasn't the only penguin to bid the beloved game a bittersweet goodbye. Many others flocked to the website on its doomsday and shared their final memories before logging off for one last time.
One user was able to document the website in the middle of shutting down, as freaky as it looks.
The shutdown hasn't necessarily stopped the rise of more copycats meticulously popping up on the internet either.Since the fall of the original Club Penguin in 2017, many have learnt that devoted fans will continue to keep their favorite game alive despite the repercussions.