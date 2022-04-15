Club Penguin Rewritten gets shut down by Disney, four survivors remain on the server

April 13 was a devastating day for avid Club Penguin enthusiasts everywhere. Club Penguin Rewritten, the longest-lasting dupe of a beloved internet game for many Gen Z-ers, was forcibly shut down by Disney.

According to a recent announcement in the Club Penguin Rewritten Discord server, the conglomerate issued an active investigation via the City of London Police.

The message presented on the group (image via Discord)

A developing story has revealed that three people have been taken into custody over copyright infringement disputes, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Yet, despite this, a few survivors remain. Pizza Parlor patrons and puffle lovers worldwide have been risking it all by rallying together and ignoring all authoritative orders to show their everlasting love for the massively multiplayer online game.

Club Penguin fans refuse to cease and desist, instead they resist

In a recent clip from their 24-hour stream, Twitch user zan64 and a few penguin pals have taken space in the Town Center on the now-rendered inaccessible Blizzard server in the soon-to-be nonexistent game.

It appears that they had somehow managed to bypass the system, even though most players are hit with an ominous screen when trying to log into their accounts with a brief insight on the situation at hand.

Players will now encounter a game over-esque screen when trying to log into the website post-shutdown (image via clubpenguinrewritten.com)

One viewer pointed out the hypocrisy in the way that Disney pursued to shut down Club Penguin Rewritten but had not distributed that same energy towards Toontown Rewritten, a dupe of the similarly infamous and Disney-developed 3D massively online multiplayer game Toontown.

But how exactly zan64 was able to sidestep the black screen is still largely speculated as viewers watched on in awe. Many in the chat hypothesized how it might still be possible for people to log in and stay in the game without getting thrown out.

A viewer alleged that zan64 might have been using "scripts," a form of hacking, to bypass the supposedly shut down servers and still be able to access the game:

The chat was astonished (image via zan64/Twitch)

However, the Twitch user wasn't the only penguin to bid the beloved game a bittersweet goodbye. Many others flocked to the website on its doomsday and shared their final memories before logging off for one last time.

Lani 💕 @Lani0002 Sad to say but Club penguin rewritten has been officially shut down. I will miss everyone and this community I've been playing this for about 3 years and have made so many wonderful memories. Here are some screenshots of the final moments of blizzard and sensei. waddle on! Sad to say but Club penguin rewritten has been officially shut down. I will miss everyone and this community I've been playing this for about 3 years and have made so many wonderful memories. Here are some screenshots of the final moments of blizzard and sensei. waddle on! https://t.co/aiHpe8UENM

One user was able to document the website in the middle of shutting down, as freaky as it looks.

𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 @COSMOSAZTEC1 THEYRE KILLING CLUB PENGUIN REWRITTEN THEYRE KILLING CLUB PENGUIN REWRITTEN https://t.co/uzheGFfT2d

Nhexis @SquaredShine New Club Penguin is absolutely PACKED right now New Club Penguin is absolutely PACKED right now https://t.co/BCPtGGlydu

The shutdown hasn't necessarily stopped the rise of more copycats meticulously popping up on the internet either.Since the fall of the original Club Penguin in 2017, many have learnt that devoted fans will continue to keep their favorite game alive despite the repercussions.

