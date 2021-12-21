Co-op dino horde shooter Second Extinction is Epic Games Store's newest freebie, and here's how to claim it

After Loop Hero, co-op dino shooter Second Extinction is the next freebie from Epic Games Store. This is the sixth game to be given away as part of the “15 days of free games” in Epic Games Store.

Second Extinction @2nd_Extinction



Grab SE for free on the Epic Games Store during the next 24 hours!



bit.ly/31rV013 Always wanted to get your friends to play Second Extinction with you? Well, this is their chance to see what they've been missing out on!Grab SE for free on the Epic Games Store during the next 24 hours! Always wanted to get your friends to play Second Extinction with you? Well, this is their chance to see what they've been missing out on! Grab SE for free on the Epic Games Store during the next 24 hours! bit.ly/31rV013 https://t.co/WD7Y6b8V3p

After Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss, Remnant: From the Ashes, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, and Loop Hero, Epic Games Store has put Second extinction as the free title available to claim within the next 24 hours.

Tomorrow the next mystery game will be unveiled at 9.30 PM IST/ 4 PM UTC.

Early access co-op FPS Second Extinction is now available for free on Epic Games Store

Second Extinction is coming from Systemic Reaction, a dev team based in Malmö, Sweden, whose earlier release was Generation Zero.

Although Second Extinction is in early access, the game contains significant content to keep players busy for hours. In this game, players take the role of a ragtag team of resistance fighters in a post-apocalyptic world, who are sent back to earth to reclaim the planet from mutated dinosaurs.

Players can group up, up to a party size of 3, to take on the dinosaurs. The devs don’t shy away from the fact that the game is not designed for solo players. Second Extinction is exclusively designed with co-op gameplay in mind.

The gameplay is somewhat akin to Left 4 Dead, but instead of zombies, Second Extinction features large dinosaurs. Based on the frequency of updates and a concrete roadmap of content releases, it is quite clear that the developer team is passionate about the game. This way, players can expect new guns, maps, and dinosaur variety to be added to the game periodically.

How to claim Second Extinction from Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Second Extinction from Epic Games Store via this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!



Read up on what's in store, starting today: The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts! Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 https://t.co/a4gTu0m4RI

Second Extinction, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page without needing to install the launcher. However, the launcher needs to be installed in order to download and play the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider