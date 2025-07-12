Co-op Zombie game is free to keep on Steam right now

You can now get Ultimate Zombie Defense for free on Steam. This limited-time offer will end on July 15, 2025, at 1 pm EST. Ultimate Zombie Defense is a top-down zombie shooter where you can mow down hordes of zombies in a four-player online co-op squad. The co-op game currently has an 86% “Very Positive” rating on Steam, with players citing its satisfying tower defense gameplay.

Ad

So is this game worth adding to your ever-growing library of backlogs and new games? Let’s find out what Ultimate Zombie Defense is all about.

Is getting Ultimate Zombie Defense for free worth it?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ultimate Zombie Defense was released on December 8, 2020, by developer and publisher Terror Dog Studio. Set in an unnamed walled city infested with zombies, you are part of an elite military squad tasked with killing all zombies in this sealed city, along with identifying and destroying the source of this outbreak.

As a co-op game, you will be dropping into the zone with up to three other players. As soon as you step foot in this plagued city, zombies will constantly be attacking you. To defend yourself from their onslaught, your team must build bases as defenses and protect them.

Ad

You will be using military gear like barbed wire, sandbags, mines, turrets, concrete barriers, fog lights, and more to build defenses around your base. In addition, you will have access to a large arsenal of weapons, featuring guns like the rapid-fire minigun, grenade launcher, flamethrowers, shotguns, and more.

Also read - 7 best free games on PC you should play right now (July 2025)

The game also has a Slow-mo effect that happens during specific epic moments during your runs. These moments will be reminiscent of games like Max Payne, with more gory effects on display. Moreover, it features a bombastic, heavy metal soundtrack, which dovetails perfectly with all the carnage you can cause in-game.

Ad

You can use one of the eight characters to start every session. These characters include classes like Heavy, Medic, Specialist, Engineer, and more. As you level them up, you can select which skills to unlock from each character’s skill tree. You can gain more experience points by slaying over 12 different types of monsters and unique bosses at the end of each run.

Overall, it seems to be a pretty fun game to play with friends. Each session will be short, filled with exhilarating moments and satisfying top-down mayhem. Even if you cannot play with others, you can still play this game solo offline. Moreover, it has low system requirements, which means that even old low-end PCs will be able to play the game without any extra heat.

Ad

Overall, Ultimate Zombie Defense is a pretty fun game to nab while it's free till July 12, 1 pm EST.

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.