Cobra Loot Box in Free Fire: How to obtain it and rewards explained

Free Fire offers users various in-game cosmetic items like costumes, bundles, and more. Players crave to obtain most of these exclusive items.

The developers, Garena, also incorporate numerous events that provide users with a shot at getting multiple items for free.

Recently, Project Cobra events have started in the game, and users can obtain several themed items from it.

Here’s the complete calendar of the event:

Yellow Cobra Token Exchange (February 12th to February 18th)

(February 12th to February 18th) Map Drop (February 19th to March 7th)

(February 19th to March 7th) Cobra Special Interface (February 19th to March 7th)

(February 19th to March 7th) Evo Gun Token (February 20th to March 1st)

(February 20th to March 1st) Project Cobra Check-in (February 21st to March 5th)

(February 21st to March 5th) Login to get free Shirou (February 27th)

(February 27th) Evo Token Collection (February 27th)

(February 27th) Bermuda Remastered available in TDM and CS (February 27th to March 7th)

(February 27th to March 7th) Collect tokens to redeem (February 28th to March 7th)

In one of the upcoming events, players can obtain the Cobra Loot Box for free, which this article discusses.

Cobra Loot Box in Free Fire: How to obtain and rewards explained

The Legendary Cobra Loot Box

As mentioned earlier, in one of the events, the users can receive the Cobra Loot Box at no cost. The event will commence tomorrow, i.e., February 28th, and end on March 7th.

Users have to complete various tasks and missions to procure ‘Blue Cobra Tokens.’ After collecting a specific amount of tokens, they will be able to redeem several rewards, including the Cobra Loot Box.

Here’s the complete list of rewards:

Rewards of the event

2x Blue Cobra Tokens - Bonfire (Can be exchanged 99 times)

5x Blue Cobra Tokens - Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate (Can be exchanged 5 times)

25x Blue Cobra Tokens - Legendary Cobra Loot Box

How to claim the rewards

After procuring the respective amount of tokens, users will have to follow the given steps to redeem the rewards:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and click on the Calendar (Event) icon on the lobby screen's right side.

Tap the calendar icon

Step 2: Next, gamers have to navigate through the ‘Project Cobra 27/2’ tab and tap the ‘Get Cobra Lootbox’ tab.

Click on the Rewards section

Step 3: Finally, they can press on the ‘Rewards’ section and click the ‘Claim’ button present beside the respective items.

