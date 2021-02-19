Cobra Super Sale Event in Free Fire: Discounts on motorbike skin and other in-game items

Some of the Project Cobra events in Free Fire are currently underway. During these events, players have the opportunity to acquire various in-game items for free.

Apart from the Project Cobra events, numerous Cobra-themed items have also been introduced in the game.

Garena recently added the Cobra Super Sale, which presents players with a chance to obtain the exclusive Cobra Motorbike skin as well as several other in-game items at a discounted price.

This article provides players with an overview of the newly added event as well as a step-by-step guide to obtain the rewards.

Cobra Sale in Free Fire

Cobra Super Sale event

The Cobra Sale began on February 19, i.e. today, and will end on February 25. The prize pool features a total of 8 items, including the newly added themed bike skin.

Players can refresh the prize pool to change the rewards. The first five refreshes are free, and subsequent refreshes cost ten diamonds.

Players will also get a hefty discount of up to 70% on the items. This discount will vary depending on the number of items they purchase at a time. The deals are as follows:

One item from the prize pool - 30% off

Two items from the prize pool - 50% off

Three items from the prize pool - 70% off

If players purchase three items, the bike skin will cost them about 269 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to visit the event interface and purchase the items.

Step 1: Players should first open Garena Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ (event) icon.

Cobra Super Sale event

Step 2: They can then navigate through the ‘New’ tab and select the ‘Cobra Super Sale’ section before pressing the ‘Go To’ button.

Tap the purchase button

Step 3: Next, players should add the desired number of items and press the purchase button.

The items will directly be sent to the vault/collection.

