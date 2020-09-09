COD Mobile has a large variety of weapons that players can utilise across the various modes in the game. The guns are divided into multiple categories, and each one has its own characteristics.

One of the most popular weapon categories in COD Mobile is the shotguns. These guns are widely used by many players and are ideal for close-quarter combat.

In this article, we list out the three best shotguns present in the game.

COD Mobile: 3 Best Shotguns in the game

(All the stats are taken from the loadout section in the game)

#1 BY15

The BY15 in COD Mobile

A lot of players consider the BY15 to be the best shotgun in COD Mobile. It has a very high range, good accuracy and mobility. The gun has pretty good stats, and one can easily decimate their enemies with it in close-quarter combat.

Here are the stats of the BY15:

Damage : 98

: 98 Fire Rate : 29

: 29 Accuracy : 48

: 48 Mobility : 71

: 71 Range : 40

: 40 Controls: 42

#2 HS0405

The HS0405 in COD Mobile

The HS0405 is the shotgun that requires the most skill to be used. It has the highest damage stat when compared to all the other guns in this category. The only problem is the time taken between the shots. Players are likely to go down in a fight if they miss a shot on their opponents with this weapon.

Here are the stats of the HS0405:

Damage : 100

: 100 Fire Rate : 27

: 27 Accuracy : 45

: 45 Mobility : 74

: 74 Range : 37

: 37 Controls: 42

#3 KRM-262

The KRM-262 in COD Mobile

The KRM-262 is the last gun on this list of weapons. Players would only have to hit two accurate shots to take their opponents down with this shotgun. It has a relatively decent range compared to the other firearms in this category.

Here are the stats of the KRM-262:

Damage : 98

: 98 Fire Rate : 28

: 28 Accuracy : 51

: 51 Mobility : 73

: 73 Range : 39

: 39 Controls: 42

(Note: This list is based on personal preference, stats and the in-game performance of the weapons. After the introduction of the Gunsmith feature in COD Mobile, the choice of weapons has become more subjective.)

