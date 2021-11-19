COD Mobile: How to get Berserker Medal in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 is live, and players can explore all the content added to the game, including a brand new Battle Pass, events, and challenges. Players can unlock a variety of unique weapon camos, operator skins, and more by completing a few simple challenges.

One of the challenges this season requires players to collect the Berserker medal. Completing this challenge will unlock the new weapon CBR4 SMG added to the game this season.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



💥The fast firing CBR4 will be available to obtain through a seasonal challenge in the next new season! 🌟🤩 A familiar but new SMG to #CODMobile is arriving soon!💥The fast firing CBR4 will be available to obtain through a seasonal challenge in the next new season! 🌟🤩 A familiar but new SMG to #CODMobile is arriving soon!💥The fast firing CBR4 will be available to obtain through a seasonal challenge in the next new season! https://t.co/OIbpDGSl4N

The CBR4 is a standard SMG and a very popular weapon in the Call of Duty franchise. It is generally known as P90 and has made its way into COD Mobile as a part of Seasonal Challenges. One of those challenges requires players to collect the Berserker medal.

Easy steps to unlock the Berserker medal in COD Mobile Season 10

There are multiple different medals in COD Mobile, and they are segregated across the multiplayer, battle royale, and zombies modes. However, the skill required to secure every medal is not the same. Some multiplayer medals are really difficult in nature as they require players to get lengthy kill streaks.

The Berserker medal is also a kill streak medal. Players need to get three kills without dying to get a Berserker medal in COD Mobile Season 10. Getting three kills without dying is also a definitive camo achievement for melee weapons. Players who are currently unlocking any camos for melee weapons will definitely find it easier to unlock the Berserker medal and multiple camos at the same time.

Below are a few easy steps to consider while trying to unlock the Berserker medal in COD Mobile Season 10:

1) Have a weapon with a large magazine so that it is easier to take multiple fights at the same time. Assault rifles and LMGs will fit this criterion excellently.

2) Play respawn modes and use Kinetic Armor operator skill to survive gunfights with three players.

3) Getting three kills and a triple kill is not the same thing as there is a definitive time gap involved as players need to kill quickly in order to achieve a triple kill medal.

Complete the Berserker mode challenge to unlock the new functional weapon, CBR4 SMG.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi