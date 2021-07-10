COD Mobile: Best Fennec Loadout for Season 5

COD Mobile Season 5 suddenly introduced some balance changes but kept it a bit secret from the players. On July 8th, COD Mobile players received a small update which they probably mistook for the new crates and lucky draws. What went down, however, was a huge buff for Fennec and some minor balance changes for a few other weapons.

COD Mobile players will remember what a nuisance the Fennec was shortly after it was introduced in the game back in 2020. Players were also introduced to the Akimbo mechanism for the first time in the game. What started as a fun meta soon turned out to be one of the most horrific seasons for COD Mobile players. The time to kill on Fennec was insane and with double the magazine size with Akimbo, running and gunning became the ultimate move in any mode.

COD Mobile definitely did not make it easy by releasing Fennec Ascended, the first mythic weapon in the game. However, with the season came a huge balance change and Fennec was crushed by a series of buffs. The community was not pleased as some had paid close to $300 to purchase the mythic weapon.

Season 5 of COD Mobile is however witnessing the return of the Fennec SMG. It has a range and a damage buff, which makes it a four shot killing machine. Furthermore, the fire-rate is extremely high which is why the four-shot time to kill is a few milliseconds in close range.

Best Fennec loadout post buff update in COD Mobile

Mobility and strafe speed is not a problem with Fennec. Therefore, players need to focus on the vertical recoil of the weapon. Both while hip-firing or ADS shooting, the weapon will climb upwards without control.

The build below will focus on a steady firing pattern and lose some mobility to add to the accuracy of the weapon. There is still some recoil, and it is best not to use this weapon at long range.

Fennec gunsmith / Image via COD Mobile

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Extended Mag A

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Also Read: COD Mobile: Best Loadout for QQ9 in Season 5

Edited by Gautham Balaji