COD Mobile: Best Loadout for QQ9 in Season 5

Season 5 of COD Mobile brought in an uncertain mix of whole new possibilities. With the QXR and PP19 Bizon getting fat nerfs, the top weapon spot is anyone's to grab at the moment. However, nobody can decide which one or two weapons are the absolute best this season.

The decision gets difficult because even with the nerfs, pros are still sticking with the QXR and PP19 Bizon for respawn matches. However, the other two weapons clicking on the right notes are also from last season's top 5: AS-VAL and QQ9. The QQ9 was definitely a top 5 weapon in Season 4, and AS-VAL was the only rifle with a time-to-kill high enough to compete with the SMG meta.

In Season 5, everything is in the mix and all the top 5 guns can easily compete with each other and right now it is all coming down to the skill gap in between gunfights. This might be the most difficult weapon meta COD Mobile players have had to deal with in recent months.

However the QQ9 is back to melting enemies on every map. It has been a trustworthy weapon since it was released last year and players have some interesting builds for it. The recoil on this weapon really kicks in a bit. It is always best to go for a stability build because mobility is already good with any SMG.

Also Read: How to win in Cranked Confirmed mode in COD Mobile Season 5

Best QQ9 stable and mobility loadout for COD Mobile Season 5

The best part about this gunsmith build is it has all the positives. Players will get high mobility and also accuracy and control with the build. The QQ9 has a good ADS time that players can utilize to peak early corners or engage in gunfights faster than their enemies. Obviously both the QXR and the Bizon have equally good ADS time, but both accuracy and control of both the weapons are usually compromised in high-mobility builds. All the attachments required for this all positive build are given below.

QQ9 high mobility and stability gunsmith/ Image via COD Mobile

Barrel- RTC Recon Tac Long

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser- Tactical

Underbarrel- Operator Foregrip

Ammunition- 45 Round Extended Mag

Also Read: COD Mobile: Best DR-H loadout for Season 5

Edited by Gautham Balaji