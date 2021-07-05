COD Mobile: Best DR-H loadout for Season 5

The assault rifle category is slowly reviving itself, and players have the chance to sport weapons other than SMGs on COD Mobile. The Season 4 meta nerf has left a gaping hole that is being filled by many different weapons at the moment. The ASM-10 received a buff, and it is back to being a three-shot weapon.

AS-VAL is another AR that deserves a top-three spot in the game. Players have been using the AS-VAL since last season, and it was only non-SMG capable of competing with the meta.

In addition to AS-VAL and ASM-10, DR-H is another very competent weapon to try out this season. DR-H has made it to the top 5 list of most of the pros this season. The weapon has high damage, is easy to control, and is excellent at range. During the AR meta two seasons, back DR-H and AMS-10 were the top two weapons in the game, and now the weapon is slowly climbing back the meta ladder.

The Battle Pass for this season has released four different epic blueprints, and one of them is the Dr-H Rebreather. However, the best loadout for DR-H will require a 30 Round OTM magazine that increases the damage by a lot, making it beam across all ranges. In close-range fights, players might need to pre-fire to counter the fast ADS of the SMGs.

Best DR-H loadout for this season of COD Mobile

The first conflict with the DR-H gunsmith is the size of the magazine. The 30 Round OTM magazine must be unlocked by grinding separately, but it is debatable if it's worth it.

The build given below will use the 25 Round OTM Magazine to decrease the number of negatives. DR-H is not the fastest weapon in the game, and ADS time needs to be decent to compete with other good weapons. Below are all the attachments required for this competitive DR-H build in COD Mobile.

DR-H gunsmith in COD Mobile/ Image via COD Mobile

Barrel- OWC Ranger

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser- Tactical

Ammunition- 25 Round OTM Mag

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

