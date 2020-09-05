COD Mobile: Best gyro sensitivity settings for Battle Royale mode

COD Mobile allows its players to fine-tune their sensitivity settings to enhance their overall gameplay experience.

The game also provides users with an option to enable the Gyroscope, which is one of the many sensors available in a smartphone. It identifies the screen's orientation by using the earth's gravity. When the Gyroscope is turned on, all the controls are influenced by the movement of the phone.

Using the Gyroscope requires some experience, and mastering it isn't an easy task. In this article, we provide you with the best Gyroscope sensitivity settings in COD Mobile for the Battle Royale mode.

COD Mobile: Best gyro sensitivity settings for battle royale

Here are the best gyro settings for the Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile:

Gyroscope sensitivity

Third Person Sensitivity: 90-95%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 70-75%

Optics: 33-38%

Tactical Scope Sensitivity: 33-38%

3x Tactical Scope: 27-32%

4x Tactical Scope: 22-27%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 22-27%

6x Tactical Scope:13-18%

8x Tactical Scope: 8-12%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

The sensitivity settings are not a rule of thumb, and players can alter them according to their preference.

Players can improve their gameplay with these settings by trying them out in TDMs and other multiplayer modes. They can then alter them in due process.

The game also allows players to set the Gyroscope only for ADS, which lets them use it only when they are using the Aim Down Sight (ADS).

How to enable Gyroscope in COD Mobile

Players would have to follow the steps given below to enable Gyroscope in COD Mobile:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Settings icon present on the top of the main screen.

Step 2: The in-game settings would open up. Next, press on the ‘Basic’ tab and select the BR Mode option.

Enable Gyroscope

Step 3: Scroll down and enable the required Gyroscope setting.

