COD Mobile: Best Loadouts for CR 56 AMAX

COD Mobile Season 5 is live in the game, and with the new season, there has been a huge content drop that players were waiting for. There is a new assault rifle in the game, the CR 56 AMAX from Modern Warfare, and currently, it is the most sought-after weapon.

Season 5 has introduced some balance changes to the weapons, which has caused a meta shift to take place. The QXR and the PP19 Bizon have both been nerfed and the ASM10 has received two significant buffs in COD Mobile.

With the meta nerf, players can expect more long range weapons to take over, and this is where the CR 56 AMAX comes in. Holger 26 LMG came out last season and it has proved to be a very consistent weapon. However, without the right build, players will lose out on mobility and speed when using the Holger. Aggressive players who want to use new weapons might be tempted to try out the CR 56 AMAX, as the gun seems promising in close and mid-ranges.

The CR 56 AMAX can be unlocked at tier 21 of the Battle Pass. Premium Battle Pass owners will also get an exclusive Epic blueprint for the new weapon in tier 50.

Best loadouts for the CR-56 AMAX in COD Mobile

The gun has only been out for 24 hours on COD Mobile, so more loadouts may crop up with players testing out the different builds daily. However, these two loadouts have become the most popular and might be the best builds for the weapon.

CR 56 AMAX from Modern Warfare/ Image via Call of Duty

Players might want to take note of the Hit Flinch on their builds, because some of the attachments do take the flinch up a few notches. If they find it difficult to control the weapon when being shot at, it would be best to run the Toughness perk.

#1- High Mobility build

Barrel- Gunner Stock

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Extended Mag A

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

#2- Long Range Accuracy build

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- MIP Custom Long

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

