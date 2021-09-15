COD Mobile: Best Marksman rifle loadout for Season 7- SP-R 208

COD Mobile Season 7 is live and players are battling it out in the ranked leaderboards to reach the top. Clan Wars are also live and there is a long grind ahead for players who plan to remain at the top of the clan leaderboards.

Be it multiplayer or battle royale, snipers are essential in every mode. However, Marksman rifles are a specialty and aren't every player's cup of tea. Most Marksman rifles come with high-risk, high-reward potential.

Mastering these weapons is something every skilled player will aim for and COD Mobile Season 7 is the perfect time to do so.

The best Marksman rifle to use in COD Mobile Season 7

Most Marksman rifles perform similarly to each other statistically, but they all feel very different. The MK2 is a bulky weapon, while the Kilo-Bolt offers good mobility and quick scoping potential.

However, the one that stands out is the SP-R 208. It has good mobility and with the right attachments, COD Mobile players can decrease the fire interval by a lot. This, paired with an increased damage range and ADS movement speed can help players dominate.

Players can counter hit flinch by using the Toughness perk. It decreases hit flinch by 60% which allows players to face a one on one gunfight smoothly.

It is best not to equip any optic on the SP-R as the uniquely tipped iron sight allows players to hit accurate shots even at range. This also allows COD Mobile players to equip an extra attachment to make the weapon more stable.

Lower body shots will get players hitmarkers, and therefore, it is best to aim higher all the time. The recoil is not crazy, which allows players to quickly bring their crosshairs back to their desired line of sight. Below are all the attachments players need to equip to get the best SP-R loadout in COD Mobile Season 7:

Barrel - RTC Light Monolithic Suppressor Barrel

- RTC Light Monolithic Suppressor Barrel Stock - YKM Combat Stock

- YKM Combat Stock Laser - OWC Laser Tactical

- OWC Laser Tactical Ammunition - .300 5 Round Reload

- .300 5 Round Reload Bolt - Light Bolt

