COD Mobile: Best MSMC Loadout for Season 5

COD Mobile Season 5 is the best one for experimenting with weapons in ranked lobbies. Granted, there are a few weapons that are more powerful, the balance between weapons is still quite tolerable.

Players can find many others using Type-25 and HVK-30 in ranked matches. The AS-VAL might overpower all the other ARs, but they still put up a good fight, and if players are hitting the shots, then the gunfights don't seem partial anymore. The only weapon players feel helpless against this season is the Thermite.

The MSMC is a forgotten weapon after it wrecked every lobby when the game was first released in 2019. Any veteran COD Mobile player will remember how powerful the MSMC was at that time, and alongside the RUS, it was the most preferred SMG. However, after a series of nerfs, and with the release of new weapons, the MSMC was completely forgotten. The QQ9, for one, completely sealed the SMG top tier with its dynamic performance.

Nonetheless, the MSMC is very much a viable weapon right now. It has a fast fire-rate and some big magazines to support it too. With good recoil control it is great at mid-range as well.

Best MSMC loadout in COD Mobile for aggressive gameplay

The build has good accuracy and higher mobility which can be used to rush enemies and take them by surprise. Its sheer aggressive build, meant to push buildings and campers in corners and fast ADS speed, should help with the eliminations.

Use Toughness perk to avoid weapon flinch, but, this means sacrificing Quick Fix or Hardwired, two other meta perks of all time. However, the flinch reduction will definitely help while using MSMC.

This weapon has some noticeable vertical recoil, and players do need to master the pattern before jumping on enemies.

Aggressive MSMC build in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

Barrel- OWC Ranger

Stock- YKM Light Stock

Laser- MIP aser 5mW

Ammunition- 30 Round Fast Reload

Players can add the Monolithic Suppressor or Granualated Grip tape according to their needs.

