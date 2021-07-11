COD Mobile teases Zombies portal on Battle Royale map

COD Mobile is gradually letting slip a bit of the content that is to come later this year. After the community badgered the devs for months to bring back Zombies mode in the game, COD Mobile devs had replied that Zombies would come later this year. COD Mobile China already has a new Zombies with a dedicated Battle Pass, and global players want the mode into their version as soon as possible.

Earlier today, COD Mobile tweeted a tease of what looks like a portal in Sakura. Sakura is located on the Battle Royale map Isolated inside COD Mobile. It's not a particularly busy drop, but it has decent loot for an entire squad. The lake in Sakura seems to host this mysterious portal.

While COD Mobile has been very sneaky about the whole ordeal and revealed nothing, it looks very similar to Black Ops Cold War portals that appear on the various Zombies map should make players assume that COD Mobile Zombies is attempting something similar.

The other odd thing about this tease is that COD Mobile posted two different captions on YouTube and Twitter for the same tease. On YouTube, they called it an "Unidentified Anomaly." On Twitter, COD Mobile captioned it as "Footage #110 Playback."

Both teases have the hashtag "Day0Night0" in them. This can signify the beginning of something, and since it is confirmed that Zombies mode is getting a makeover, this looks like the perfect setting for it.

Is this tease for Battle Royale content or Zombies in COD Mobile?

The only thing that might confuse players to think this might not be a Zombies tease is that Sakura is in the background. Tons of Zombies leaks have not come out yet, but none mentioned or gave any intel about the merging of Battle Royale with Zombies mode.

However, this won't be anything new to the Call of Duty franchise. Black Ops Cold War introduced the Outbreak mode, where they mingled the Battle Royale experience with Zombies mode. The mode is a huge success and players like the interactive co-op style gameplay to fight both players and brain-eaters.

Unfortunately, all COD Mobile players can do now is wait for the officials to reveal more information. More might be revealed as Season 6 gets closer, and leaks show that a test server might be rolling out soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen