How to get the Nuclear Medal in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has a lot of medals which are up for grabs. The Call of Duty franchise is well known for its accolades as they can be displayed and it accounts for the skill of the concerned player.

Similarly in COD Mobile, players earn medals for achievements during multiplayer and Battle Royale matches.

There are a total of 85 medals in COD Mobile. Most of these are killstreak medals, though the game follows a scorestreak mechanism.

Players unlock various defensive and offensive items depending on their score which can be acquired from doing the objective and obviously, killing the enemy.

One of the most prestigious medals in multiplayer is the Nuclear medal but achieving it is easier said than done.

Any COD Mobile beginner must wonder how to get a nuke in the game. Every Call of Duty game has one, except the Treyarch series. However, with the Season 3 Reloaded update, even Treyarch added a Tactical Nuke to the Die Hardpoint game mode in multiplayer.

How to unlock the Nuclear medal in COD Mobile

Medal gallery in COD Mobile/ Image via COD Mobile

While the kill count varies from game to game, nuking opponents is the best way to show absolute dominance over the lobby. The reason is that acquiring nukes is really hard.

Players have to go on a very high killstreak without dying. In COD Mobile, players get a nuke if they can kill 20 people without dying.

They also get the Nuclear medal if they kill 30 enemies without being killed but there is a subtle caveat: getting the Nuclear medal does not mean the player will get a nuke.

COD Mobile can only get a nuke via gun kills. Another thing to note is that scorestreaks and operator skill finishes do not count towards the nuke.

To secure a Nuclear medal, all players need to do is stack up 30 kills however they want without dying. The best scorestreak currently is the Hawk X3 and players can pick up huge amounts of kills with a single spawn trap using the Hawk.

The best way to secure the Nuclear medal is to equip offensive scorestreaks like Cluster Strike, Predator Missile, Hawk X3, Sentry Gun and V-TOL. Furthermore, re-spawn modes are the easiest to get this medal on.

All players need to do is kill and not die in the process, which is easier said than done.

