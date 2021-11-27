COD Mobile: Best loadout for MW11 in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 saw the biggest nerf happen to the strongest Season 9 combo, the MX9 and Shorty. As a secondary weapon, the Shorty was unnaturally powerful and dealt enough damage to kill with a single shot. However, the nerf was a hard one and players have almost stopped using the sawed-off shorty in ranked matches.

The MW11 has replaced Shorty as the most reliable secondary weapon. A major buff was given to this pistol and it is now a two tap weapon with a medium fire-rate.

While it cannot be called overpowered, the MW11 certainly packs the power to take down multiple enemies. However, it will still lose the fight in range when compared to SMGs and Assault Rifles.

MW11 in COD Mobile Season 10: An overview

The MW11 was a forgotten pistol in the inventory of all COD Mobile players since it did not do much damage earlier. It was released during the initial launch of the game two years ago and had lost all relevance until Season 10.

Below are the buffs that were added to MW11 in COD Mobile Season 10 from the official patch notes:

Increased base damage from 26 to 35

Increased chest and headshot multiplier (40 damage for chest)

The chest and headshot multiplier make it a very capable weapon and the base damage buff also adds to its dynamic nature. Players have started taking out the MW11 in clutch situations where they find it easier to deal damage with the pistol instead of their primary weapon.

Hip-firing with the MW11 at close range is also a great option and with simultaneous headshots, players can kill enemies with just two shots.

Best MW11 loadout for all multiplayer modes in COD Mobile Season 10

This loadout will sacrifice the mobility a teeny bit to buff up the accuracy and range of the weapon. This is a dynamic build and will allow players to take multiple gunfights with the MW11 at a time.

Stats of the gunsmith loadout given below (Image via COD Mobile)

Muzzle- MIP Light Flash Guard

Barrel- .45 Tac Long

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 15 Round Reload

Trigger Action- Lightweight Trigger

