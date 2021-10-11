×
COD Mobile: Best SKS loadout for Battle Royale

SKS is the current meta in COD Mobile Battle Royale in the second-anniversary update 9Image via Call of Duty Mobile)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Oct 11, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Feature

COD Mobile Battle Royale is at an all-time high as the newly released Blackout map is well received by the community. Furthermore, professionals and content creators are battling it out on the map for a $100,000 tournament in the BR Worlds Invitational hosted by COD Mobile.

The battle royale meta was changed with the introduction of Season 8. The second-anniversary season saw the meta shift from AK-47 and SMGs to SKS and other snipers.

🎯 A new Marksman weapon is almost ready to deploy!📦 Obtain the SKS through the BR Buff Seasonal Challenge!👍🏻 Available to play on 2/18 @ 4PM PT in #CODMobile! https://t.co/kda2rChnWG

The SKS is undoubtedly ideal right now, and the iFerg-Sonho duo vividly put on a show with it during the EU BR Worlds tournament, accruing 56 kills with a pair of SKS.

Weapon overview and best SKS loadout in COD Mobile Season 8

SKS has remarkable accuracy and with a high damage-per-shot, it becomes lethal at all ranges. Close to mid-range, the SKS can kill with just two shots. Longer range might require a few more hits, but with a tactical scope, players will be able to land upper-body shots and headshots that will considerably reduce the time-to-kill.

The stats of the base version of the SKS Meteoric in Season 8 (Image via COD Mobile)
The base version of the weapon deals damage of 60 and has a fire-rate of 42 that players can spam rapidly. However, each stat can be changed by the gunsmith. Players are more than equipped to make a build of their choice.

The loadout below will increase the accuracy, control and range of the weapon. Players who are comfortable with ironsight may use it instead of an optic. A tactical scope might also be a great option.

  • Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel- OWC Marksman
  • Optic- 4x Tactical Scope
  • Laser- OWC Laser Tactical
  • Ammunition- Extended Mag A

COD Mobile players can incorporate any attachment suited to their playstyle and gunplay skills.

