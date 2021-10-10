iFerg and Sonho dominate and win COD Mobile BR Worlds Invitational $100k Tournament

The biggest COD Mobile battle royale tournament among streamers and content creators is on at the moment and day one has just wrapped up. The first day saw the two regions fight it amongst themselves in the newly released Blackout map. This tournament is in tandem with the second anniversary celebrations of COD Mobile that started on October 1, 2021.

The EU region saw pros like Miney and Blank go up against Sharkz, Naarkz and iFerg, content creators from that region for COD Mobile. Five matches were played and players were given points for kills and overall placements.

iFerg and Sonho dominated every map and the duo clutched the first prize of $30,000 after winning four out of the five maps with an incredible number of kills. They also crushed the points of the Asian leaderboard toppers in the last map.

Sonho is an Apex Legends player but he joined the team with iFerg specially for this tournament. Before the showdown began, Ferg mentioned that he had practiced for this event for four nights and only three of those did he get to grind with his partner, Sonho. However, anybody who watched the duo play today would not be able to guess that they are not regulars on the Blackout map in COD Mobile.

After a lackluster start to the first game that saw Ferg get eliminated by NaarkzYT, Sonho brought back his teammate, and sacrificed himself in the process. Ferg ultimately went on to clutch up by winning a one versus two gunfight in the last circle.

The duo then went on an absolute rampage in the last four maps, winning three out of the four games. They did not die to a single team in the entire tournament. The duo only dropped a single map which was their second game. A late rotation led to the zone claiming their lives.

Nonetheless, Ferg and Sonho ended at the top of the leaderboard with 56 kills and 460 points, more than double the second place points, which were secured by Grizz and Hello Friend.

More action will take place today when the LATAM and NA regional COD Mobile teams will fight for the top spot in individual regional tournaments.

