COD Mobile: Chance to play with Tiger Shroff and Mortal

Call Of Duty Mobile

Indian actor Tiger Shroff has shared a post across his social media handles inviting his followers to play COD Mobile with him and famous PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal.

A post on his official Instagram account contains a mail address for registering participation. The match will be a 5v5 deathmatch in COD Mobile.

Shroff is an Indian celebrity famous for his Bollywood action films. He is well-known for his sporty nature as well as his enthusiasm for fitness in the industry.

The 30-year-old is often seen playing COD Mobile in his free time and has partnered with the company for a project. PUBG Mobile sensation Mortal seems to have joined hands with the actor to play and promote the game among the Indian audience. The live matches will take place this weekend.

Call Of Duty Mobile is trying to dominate the Indian mobile gaming scene. However, it is difficult to dethrone PUBG Mobile which has taken a huge share of the community. The inclusion of celebrities and famous streamers has, however, benefited the game in terms of promoting it to the target audience and followers.