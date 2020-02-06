COD Mobile: Everything you need to know about the Valentine's Event in the game

Call of Duty Mobile

This time, Valentine's Week has derived a lot of attention of the mobile games developers, and with respect to it, famous battle royale games like Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile has been featured with a new event titled "Valentines Party." The primary objective behind the introduction of it is to reward the users with a couple of rare theme outfits, weapon skins, and more.

Also Read: How to buy Season 3 Battle Pass in Call of Duty Mobile

In Call of Duty Mobile, the celebration of this special week has begun, and Garena has already released a bunch of new items into the game. As reported, players can grab all these unique gifts by completing various tasks throughout the event. Moreover, some things are also paid, which are available to purchase in the shop.

Besides this, one of the unique set showcased as Valentine Combat Rig is now available officially in the game. The collection includes an S36- Phobos, Battery Valentine, and a hear emote.

Spin Wheel

To collect these items, players are required to spin a wheel, which costs around 40CP, and the rewards are random. Furthermore, a total of 10 prizes are listed in the dial wheel, which also carries parachute and backpack valentine skin.

Stay in touch with Sportskeeda for latest COD Mobile and other Video Games news

.