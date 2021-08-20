COD Mobile: How to earn the Backstabber medal in Season 6

COD Mobile has a ton of medals that players can earn by playing multiplayer and Battle Royale matches. The addition of Undead Siege (the limited time zombie mode) will allow players to earn various medals as well.

While medals mostly do not amount to a lot of use in COD Mobile, they do add a lot of prestige to a player's account. Anyone can recognize a sweaty player if they have more than a hundred Nuclear medals displayed.

In the latest content update for Season 6, COD Mobile has added two new featured events. Both have multiple free rewards, including a Peacekeeper camo and a base Katana. However, to unlock the base katana, players need to earn the Backstabber medal.

The Backstabber medal is pretty simple to achieve. All players have to do is kill an enemy from behind using a melee weapon. This cannot be done with any weapon other than a melee. While it might sound easy, securing it could be tough if players are not equipped with some basic equipment.

How to easily secure the Backstabber medal in COD Mobile

To complete the Katana mission, players need to earn the Backstabber medal five times. This can be completed in a single match. Here are a few things players need to keep in mind to easily complete the challenge:

Drop into a Free-for-All match instead of a Hardpoint or Domination match. These matches take less time to complete and spawns are easier to predict.

Equip Dead Silence perk in the loadout. The idea is to be stealthy and, therefore, Dead Silence is a must.

Carry concussion or flashbang grenades to stun the enemy. Then simply kill them from behind as they cannot move.

Crouching or walking makes players more stealthy. Hold corners and wait for enemies to pass, and then simply kill them from behind.

Equip melee with more range, like Baseball Bat or Axe as they allow one to kill from a distance.

The event will go on for nine days, after which it will be replaced by another event in COD Mobile Season 7, which is coming soon.

