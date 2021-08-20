How to get Free Katana in COD Mobile Season 6

When COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape was released, fans expected a free Katana due to the Japanese theme. However, the developers later clarified that the third season would not feature any such free katana reward.

Activision, however, reassured fans that they would introduce the same melee weapon soon for free. Earlier this month, the developers confirmed that a free Katana is coming to COD Mobile Season 6 on 20 August.

Finally, the wait is over as the free Katana is now available in-game through the latest featured event in the game, Sharpened Skills.

Free Katana in COD Mobile: How to claim the melee weapon for free

Gamers should open the featured menu in COD Mobile's event section to look at the new event. The latest featured event has 10 MP mode missions and five rewards.

Players can unlock each reward after they have produced a certain aggregate of points through tasks.

Sharpened Skills: Missions

Sharpened Skills has ten missions (Image via Activision)

Play five MP matches - 10 points.

10 points. Play 10 MP matches - 10 points.

10 points. Kill five enemies with melee weapons - 15 points.

15 points. Kill 10 enemies with melee weapons - 25 points.

25 points. Use the Shadow Blade operator skill five times in MP Matches - 15 points.

15 points. Kill 20 enemies with Shadow Blade operator skill in MP Matches - 20 points.

20 points. Deal 6000 damage in MP matches - 20 points.

20 points. Earn the Backstabber medal five times in MP matches - 15 points.

15 points. Kill 20 enemies with the Lightweight and Dead Silence Perk equipped - 10 points.

10 points. Win five MP matches - 20 points.

Sharpened Skills: Rewards

The Katana is the main reward of the Sharpened Skills event (Image via Activision)

150 credits unlock at 60 points.

unlock at 60 points. 20 Weapon XP cards unlock at 70 points.

unlock at 70 points. HS2126 - Guarana unlocks at 80 points.

unlocks at 80 points. Backpack 1 - Mosaic unlocks at 120 points.

unlocks at 120 points. Katana unlocks at 140 points.

Sharpened Skills: How to finish the event missions quickly

How to complete all tasks of Sharpened Skills in COD Mobile quickly (Image via Activision)

Gamers should keep in mind the following suggestions to finish off the missions quickly:

Play with a regular squad instead of random ones in COD Mobile MP matches. They can claim five victories easily due to better coordination and teamwork. Unlock Shadow Blade from the credit store and use it in every game. Use a preferred melee weapon that players find easy to handle, like Knife, Baseball Bat, Wrench, or any other. Play short MP modes like Free For All instead of Hardpoint and Domination. Choose a suitable map before matching instead of random selection. Equip melee weapon instead of the primary gun to get more melee kills

Edited by Ravi Iyer