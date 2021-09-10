COD Mobile: How to fix Authorization Error 270FD309 easily

COD Mobile is mostly a well-scripted game, but it has its share of bugs. Multiple in-game glitches are spotted most of the time when there is a huge content drop, but Activision is mostly prompt enough to resolve them before they become a huge issue.

The de-sync issue in COD Mobile is a long-standing one, and players still complain that de-sync is ruining their matches, though devs have reportedly fixed the issue multiple times.

New Authorization error is ruining the show in COD Mobile

A new error has started popping up and it is known as 'Authorization Error 270fd309.' This error is popping up for players who log into COD Mobile using their Facebook account. This error prevents players from logging into the game and accessing their accounts.

The devs have not provided any intel on why this error is happening and what can be done to bypass this error message and successfully log in to the game. However, this error is not happening to every player with a Facebook login but only to some unfortunate ones.

How to solve the Authorization Error 270fd309 in COD Mobile

Since devs have not provided any insight on the matter, there is no official way to solve the problem. Multiple reports have come in that have players claiming that they cannot find their previous accounts since the error has popped up.

While the best resort in these cases is to wait for the devs to jump in, there are a few things players can try out. However, players should note that these are not official methods and might not result in any success.

@codmINTEL how can you fix the Facebook login authorization error 🥺 is the servers down or what — mimi 🍥 (@projectbabymimi) September 9, 2021

The first solution is to clear out the cache files for COD Mobile. Players can do that by simply deleting the files in Andriod or re-installing the game on iOS devices.

The other way is to switch one's internet connection and try a different one. Players can also try logging in with mobile data. Resetting the router and wifi connection might also help in removing this error message.

Lastly, players can keep an eye out on the official social media handles of COD Mobile so that if devs post any updates on the matter, they will be notified.

