COD Mobile: How to get Gun Master medal in Season 8

COD Mobile players often have to go after multiple medals to complete missions and earn free rewards. There are numerous different medals in COD Mobile across different modes. Multiplayer players receive various medals from the ones that can be achieved by playing Battle Royale mode.

The limited-time Zombies mode also has medals that can be earned by grinding Undead Siege, which was first released in Season 6. Undead Siege was taken away from the game during the anniversary update but is expected to make a comeback soon.

Players in Season 8 will be hunting for the Gun Master medal to earn free rewards in the Seasonal Events. The Gun Master medal is not one of the most popular medals like Backstabber or Nuclear. It is also one of the medals which are difficult to secure.

Secure the Gun Master medal in COD Mobile Battle Royale in Season 8

The Gun Master medal can only be secured in Battle Royale mode. Players can get the medal on any map they wish to play, even the newly released Blackout map from Black Ops 4.

To get the Gun Master medal, players need to secure eight kills in a single match. That is indeed not the easiest of tasks, especially for players in the higher ranks of the mode.

While there is no set strategy to get eight kills in a battle royale, players can take care of a few elements to ensure they are well prepared for every fight they pick up. That is because it will come down to winning gunfights to secure this precious battle royale medal.

COD Mobile players need to pick up the arsenal loadout if they can early into the match. This will give them the tactical advantage of getting the best loadout weapon they are comfortable with to fight enemies. Equipping a sniper is also a good choice as players can then secure long-distance kills without even engaging in a firefight.

The last tip is to use the best class possible to survive to the final circle of the match to increase their chances of getting more and more kills. Playing solo matches in BR might provide lobbies with a few bots, which always come in handy as free kills.

Strategize and dominate enemies to secure eight kills or more in COD Mobile BR to earn the prestigious Gun Master medal.

