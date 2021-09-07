COD Mobile leaks suggest huge Battle Royale updates, new Blackout map and more

COD Mobile Season 7 is currently on, and the recent public test build with content for the upcoming seasons went live, and a lot of new content has been revealed. Players can expect new maps, weapons and modes in the forthcoming seasons of COD Mobile.

Dataminers are also hard at work, and many leaks have surfaced that show huge developments in the camo department. Players will soon be able to equip completionist camos on epic and legendary weapons in COD Mobile. Currently, completionist camos can only be equipped with the base version of every weapon.

Adding completionist camos to legendary and epic blueprints will surely add an interesting look to every weapon in the COD Mobile inventory.

Huge Battle Royale updates coming to COD Mobile

Credit to COD Mobile leaker Dataminer's Hole for posting all the leaks about the changes that are coming to the Battle Royale mode in the recent future.

The game files have revealed locations from the Blackout map, which suggests COD Mobile is adding the original Black Ops Battle Royale map to the game.

Some asset names found regarding locations in new BR Map - Blackout

There is already a ton of content from the Black Ops series on COD Mobile, including multiplayer maps, operators and weapons. Season 7 saw the Hades LMG in COD Mobile, and this weapon is from the Black Ops II title. Therefore, it seems like Battle Royale players will finally get to see a new map in the mode which will have the original locations like Hydro Dam and Rivertown.

While there is no intel on when this map will be released, players can expect it to come around the time of the second anniversary update, which will take place in October.

New Battle Royale event is coming to COD Mobile soon

Dataminer's Hole also posted multiple voice lines and subtitles, which are supposedly from an upcoming Battle Royale event on COD Mobile.

The voice lines are of Captain Price, and it seems like he is discussing a crisis taking place in Isolated. There are also lines that suggest Isolated is getting destroyed and defense facilities are not working on the island.

Voicelines and subtitles of upcoming anniversary BR event

This event might spell the end of the Isolated map and introduce a new map to the COD Mobile Battle Royale mode. Based on the leaks, the new map is 'Blackout' from the Black Ops franchise by Treyarch.

