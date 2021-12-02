COD Mobile: How to get Knockout medal in Season 10

COD Mobile players often have to secure various medals to complete different challenges in the game. These challenges offer all players the chance to unlock multiple cosmetics for free. There are over 83 medals in COD Mobile and they are divided into three main modes: multiplayer, Battle Royale and Zombies.

Multiplayers have the highest number of medals and in Season 10, COD Mobile players need to earn the Knockout medal in multiplayer multiple times to secure a free cosmetic in Seasonal challenges.

While it is quite easy to secure a few medals in COD Mobile, some others require a lot more practice. Nuclear, Relentless and Merciless are a few medals which are quite tough to obtain in multiplayer matches in COD Mobile.

Obtain the Knockout medal easily in COD Mobile Season 10 with melee weapons

COD Mobile players can obtain the Knockout medal by getting melee kills in the game. The Seasonal challenge to unlock the latest melee weapon, Nunchuks, require players to obtain ten Knockout medals in multiplayer matches. This can be easily obtained by getting melee kills in any featured or core multiplayer playlist. Players can also complete the challenge in ranked multiplayer matches.

Melee is probably the most overpowered weapon in the game and every melee weapon deals a whooping 200 points of damage, which results in a one shot kill in every blow. However, the range of the melee weapon is quite low and players will have to go up and get personal with the enemy to get melee kills.

Kinetic Armor and Advanced UAV can be great companions for a melee player. This will allow the player to stay alive longer during incoming gunfire and also provide enemy positions on the map. Amped perk will allow players to quickly switch between primary and secondary weapons.

The best mode to get all ten melee kills and secure Knockout medals is Free for All. This mode lasts only up to 20 kills by a single player, and playing Free for All in small maps will allow COD Mobile players to secure the Knockout medals in a single match.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider