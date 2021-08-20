COD Mobile: How to get Longshot medal in Season 6

COD Mobile has a lot of medals that players collect for various achievements. These medals are usually required to complete different event missions that allow players to avail free rewards. Some medals are a tad difficult to get while others are pretty straightforward.

One of the most notorious medals to secure in COD Mobile is the Longshot medal. The objective is easy, all players need to do is kill players from long range.

While grinding this mission with snipers seems ideal, things get difficult when players have to get this medal with SMGs and assault rifles.

Why do players need the Longshot medal in COD Mobile?

Aside from completing Seasonal and Featured events, COD Mobie players require Longshot medals to grind for completionist camo. To unlock the base camo that is Gold, players need multiple longshot kills with the desired weapon. The amount of longshot medals required varies from weapon to weapon.

Players need to unlock Gold camo to grind for both Damascus and Diamond camos. Most of the camo grind takes place on small maps like Shipment 2019 or Rust.

However, it becomes very difficult to get longshot kills on small sized maps. The optimal distance required to secure this kill might be confusing and often players might get a load of kills but they will not be counted as longshot kills.

Grinding camos on bigger maps can be painstaking as the kills will not come too fast and COD Mobile players will have to wait for enemies to spawn. Maps like Crossfire and Firing Range have three lanes that make it difficult to predict the enemy's spawn.

How to easily secure Longshot medals?

The easiest way to secure longshot kills is to rock an optic on the weapon. This might seem unnecessary but a simple optic will help save a lot of ammo that would otherwise be wasted while spraying the enemy at range.

SMGs are the toughest to get long range kills with as these weapons are not made for long range engagements. However, players have to design the gunsmith build in such a manner that long range shots do not fly off due to the recoil.

Also, good map knowledge will allow COD Mobile players to predict spawns and immediately move one's position to get the most kills before others start engaging. The best advice would be to use the UAV scorestreak and gather intel on enemy locations.

