COD Mobile has a lot of unique elements like perks, scorestreaks, and so forth. These elements make the game stand out from other battle royale games. Players get various rewards for levelling up in COD Mobile. In order to unlock most of the free perks, guns, and scorestreaks, the players need to reach the highest levels.

COD Mobile currently has 150 levels which the players can unlock. The players will obtain unique rewards for levelling up. Hence, they look for ways to fasten the process of levelling up in order to receive all the items. In this article, we discuss how the players can level up quickly in COD Mobile.

How to level up quickly in COD Mobile

Players are rewarded Experience Points (XP), based on their performance and number of kills. Hence, they need to obtain more kills to level up much more quickly in COD Mobile. Here are a few of the ways through which the players can get more kills and earn more XP in COD Mobile.

Hardline Perk

Hardline Perk in COD Mobile

There is a perk named ‘Hardline’ that increases the number of points (XP) obtained per kill. Using this perk will help the players earn more XP in a match.

Mode

It is always recommended to play diverse modes like TDMs and Domination. In these game modes, there are chances of getting a higher number of kills compared to other modes like Search and Destroy.

Loadout and Sensitivity

Proper Loadout and Sensitivity settings enable the players to perform up to their full potential. These can be set according to the preference of the players. Having a proper loadout helps the players increase their level of gameplay, which helps them get more kills and perform better in a match.

The players can also obtain more XP by the appropriate use of utilities, scorestreaks, and other items across various modes in COD Mobile.