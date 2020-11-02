COD Mobile: How to level up quickly in the game?

Every BR title has a rank tier system and level XP system, making the game more interesting. COD Mobile is no exception to this and has a rank tier system that determines a player's progress and credibility in the game.

COD Mobile has two modes, the Multiplayer mode and the BR mode. Both these modes include a rank tier system that's divided into Rookie, Veteran, Elite, Pro, Master, and Legendary tiers and a maximum level XP of 150. Players can play ranked matches and climb the tiers accordingly as they progress, which also increases their XP level.

With COD Mobile's increasing hype over the PUBG Mobile ban in India, fans are looking forward to grinding their level XP and ranking quickly. We share some tips on how one can do it.

Tips to level up quickly in COD Mobile

1) Practice and Grind

Image Credits: fossbytes

As rightly stated, "Practice makes a man perfect," this goes the same for the training sessions in COD Mobile. As a player ranks up, the opponents' skill level also progresses. To cope up with their skills and ability, one has to train harder for speedy reflexes and basic knowledge of the in-game mechanisms.

So, to quickly rank up in the tier system and increase the level XP, one has to practice patiently in non-ranked matches with friends to gain more and more XPs and be ready for any combat situation in the virtual battleground. It increases the chances of victory and maximizes the Rank XP to climb up the tiers quickly.

2) Layout Settings and Loadout

Image Credits: zilliongamer

The layout and load-outs are two of the most crucial aspects of COD Mobile, which most players miss out on. The layout settings shouldn't directly be copied from influencers or professionals. Every person has their comfort level while holding the devices and placing their thumbs and fingers against the device.

What may be a good option for one may not be the best option for another. It hinders the progress of a player. A player must stick to the layout which he/she finds most comfortable to play with.

The loadout is another critical feature in the game to hone the skills of every COD Mobile player. For the most optimum output of the Loadouts, a player must equip him/herself with the most suitable and lethal weapon attachments available in the gunsmith section, which will be most viable to exploit the enemies to secure maximum kill points and level up XP points.

3) Play with teammates

ImageCredits: Reddit

Playing with teammates in a lobby of four to five people ensures maximum gain in progress XP and maximum chances of securing a victory in ranked matches. Hence, it is always suggested to join a random lobby of 4/5 or to call up COD mates and then start a game.

Overall, COD Mobile has various other modes available in the game, and a player can explore all of them to ensure which mode has a much better option to push ranks and level XP progress quickly. However, it is suggested to grind in the Multiplayer mode, as it has short maps, requiring less time to climb up quickly.