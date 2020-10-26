COD Mobile: How To Complete Pumpkin Confirmed and King's Quarters Event

Call Of Duty Mobile has joined the Halloween festive season with its unique new update. With a bunch of new game modes, COD Mobile is looking forward to giving several tokens of good faith to their community. Everyone likes a free skin or two, and that is precisely what COD Mobile is doing with their latest Halloween venture.

COD Mobile introduces new Halloween themed Featured Playlists with cosmetics rewards

🎯👌🏼 The Elite Marksman Seasonal Challenge available to play NOW in #CODMobile!



🆕 Obtain the new sniper, NA-45 by completing all the objectives! pic.twitter.com/H1AJP31xF7 — Call of Duty: Mobile India (@CODMobileIN) October 26, 2020

The game modes added in the game are Pumpkin Confirmed, Attack of the Undead, King's Quarters, and Halloween Standoff. At the same time, a new weapon described as the first-ever explosive sniper rifle, the NA-45, was also released with the latest game update.

🎃 Standoff Halloween and King Map from Oct 23rd. #CODMOBILE pic.twitter.com/3PdPaC56o5 — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) October 18, 2020

There is a list of Challenges that players have to complete in order to acquire all the cosmetics in these events. Let's start off with Pumpkin Confirmed, which has proven to be one of the best game modes so far in COD Mobile. With a 10v10 structure, players have reported that this game mode is much more exciting than random multiplayer Team Deathmatch.

How to get all rewards in Pumpkin Confirmed Event in COD Mobile

Pumpkin Confirmed Challenges in COD Mobile - Sportskeeda

In Pumpkin Confirmed, players spawn with their chosen loadouts and have to kill the opponents just like TDM. Although, here, players need to pick up the Pumpkins to confirm their kills in COD Mobile.

👻🦇The #CODMobile Halloween Events festivities have BEGUN!⁣

⁣

🎃 Starting with Pumpkin Confirmed, which is available to play NOW!⁣

⁣

👍🏼 More Halloween events coming soon! pic.twitter.com/MwTNxHrF2L — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 23, 2020

This is one of the most innovative ways to include the Halloween theme in a dynamic action game like COD Mobile. Pumpkin Confirmed is both a playlist and a featured event, and players will have ample time to complete all the challenges.

COD Mobile Pumpkin Confirmed is AWESOME! EASY NUKES! 10 VS 10 Game Mode!... https://t.co/UqfmLUuwEw via @YouTube — FrostyMate (@FreshStartM8) October 26, 2020

The rewards include a Pumpkin Smile Charm (Epic), Deadlocks Sticker (Rare), Weapon Skin for SMG MSMC named Jack O' Lantern (Rare), and another Weapon Skin for Sniper DL Q33 (Rare).

DL Q33 Jack O' Lantern skin in COD Mobile - Sportskeeda

The Challenges are pretty straightforward for Pumpkin Confirmed.

Play 3 matches from the Halloween Standoff playlist

Play 5 matches from the Halloween Standoff playlist

Collect 10 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist

Collect 20 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist

Collect 40 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist

Collect 50 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist

Collect 100 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist

Collect 150 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist

Play 10 matches from the Halloween Standoff playlist

Players can earn rewards easily by completing all these challenges. Along with cosmetics, players will also get 5 Weapon XP cards.

How to win all rewards from King's Quarters Event in COD Mobile

King's Quarters Challenges in COD Mobile - Sportskeeda

Moving on to COD Mobile King's Quarters, players are matched up in a 1v1 or Gunfight duels. This mode is one of the most strategic modes of all, as it can be quite competitive. Players usually end up making this game mode a sniper peek play, which makes it extremely challenging in COD Mobile.

M21 EBR - Static Electricity (Rare). - COD Mobile - Sportskeeda

The rewards for King's Quarters are - 5 Weapon XP Cards, Weapon Skin for Pistol MW11 - Yellow Fabric (Uncommon), Decked Out Charm (Rare), and Weapon Skin for M21 EBR - Static Electricity (Rare).

To acquire these rewards in COD Mobile, players need to complete the following challenges.

Play 1 Match in the King's 24/7 playlist in Featured MP

Play 5 Matches in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP

Play 10 Matches in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP

Win 4 Matches in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP

Kill 5 enemies in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP

Kill 10 enemies in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP

Kill 30 enemies in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP

The King's Quarters Event is going to be there until 29/10/2020 (UTC), whereas the Pumpkin Confirmed event will be there until 1/11/2020 (UTC). Players can hop on COD Mobile and complete these simple Challenges to win all of the custom Halloween skins and rewards.