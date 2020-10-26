COD Mobile: How To Complete Pumpkin Confirmed and King's Quarters Event

Call Of Duty Mobile has joined the Halloween festive season with its unique new update. With a bunch of new game modes, COD Mobile is looking forward to giving several tokens of good faith to their community. Everyone likes a free skin or two, and that is precisely what COD Mobile is doing with their latest Halloween venture.
Also read - Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Top 5 leaks hints at Winterfest 2020
COD Mobile introduces new Halloween themed Featured Playlists with cosmetics rewards
The game modes added in the game are Pumpkin Confirmed, Attack of the Undead, King's Quarters, and Halloween Standoff. At the same time, a new weapon described as the first-ever explosive sniper rifle, the NA-45, was also released with the latest game update.
There is a list of Challenges that players have to complete in order to acquire all the cosmetics in these events. Let's start off with Pumpkin Confirmed, which has proven to be one of the best game modes so far in COD Mobile. With a 10v10 structure, players have reported that this game mode is much more exciting than random multiplayer Team Deathmatch.
Also read - Fortnite: Ghostbusters collaboration coming with Fortnitemares
How to get all rewards in Pumpkin Confirmed Event in COD Mobile
In Pumpkin Confirmed, players spawn with their chosen loadouts and have to kill the opponents just like TDM. Although, here, players need to pick up the Pumpkins to confirm their kills in COD Mobile.
This is one of the most innovative ways to include the Halloween theme in a dynamic action game like COD Mobile. Pumpkin Confirmed is both a playlist and a featured event, and players will have ample time to complete all the challenges.
The rewards include a Pumpkin Smile Charm (Epic), Deadlocks Sticker (Rare), Weapon Skin for SMG MSMC named Jack O' Lantern (Rare), and another Weapon Skin for Sniper DL Q33 (Rare).
The Challenges are pretty straightforward for Pumpkin Confirmed.
- Play 3 matches from the Halloween Standoff playlist
- Play 5 matches from the Halloween Standoff playlist
- Collect 10 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist
- Collect 20 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist
- Collect 40 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist
- Collect 50 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist
- Collect 100 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist
- Collect 150 Pumpkins in MP matches from Pumpkin Confirmed playlist
- Play 10 matches from the Halloween Standoff playlist
Players can earn rewards easily by completing all these challenges. Along with cosmetics, players will also get 5 Weapon XP cards.
Also read - How to get the Agile Perk in COD Mobile?
How to win all rewards from King's Quarters Event in COD Mobile
Moving on to COD Mobile King's Quarters, players are matched up in a 1v1 or Gunfight duels. This mode is one of the most strategic modes of all, as it can be quite competitive. Players usually end up making this game mode a sniper peek play, which makes it extremely challenging in COD Mobile.
The rewards for King's Quarters are - 5 Weapon XP Cards, Weapon Skin for Pistol MW11 - Yellow Fabric (Uncommon), Decked Out Charm (Rare), and Weapon Skin for M21 EBR - Static Electricity (Rare).
To acquire these rewards in COD Mobile, players need to complete the following challenges.
- Play 1 Match in the King's 24/7 playlist in Featured MP
- Play 5 Matches in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP
- Play 10 Matches in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP
- Win 4 Matches in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP
- Kill 5 enemies in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP
- Kill 10 enemies in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP
- Kill 30 enemies in the King's 24/7 Playlist in Featured MP
The King's Quarters Event is going to be there until 29/10/2020 (UTC), whereas the Pumpkin Confirmed event will be there until 1/11/2020 (UTC). Players can hop on COD Mobile and complete these simple Challenges to win all of the custom Halloween skins and rewards.Published 26 Oct 2020, 22:01 IST