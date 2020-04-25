Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020

Call of Duty Mobile has entered the eSports scene, with its first-ever global tournament, Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020. The competition offers a massive prize pool of more than $1 Million. All other related details about the same would be shared by the organisers shortly.

The Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020 will commence on 30th April, with the online qualifiers, where the registered players will play ranked matches on scheduled days.

How to register in Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020?

Call of Duty Mobile

As of now, players cannot register themselves for the CODM Championship 2020, as revealed by Call of Duty Mobile on their twitter handle.

You cannot do so yet, but we'll have more information on all of that next week on the 28th. Check back around then 👍 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 23, 2020

However, on 28th April, the registration process and the eligible mobile devices players can play with during the tournament, will be announced.

The official announcement made by Call of Duty Mobile in this regard is as follows:

Esports is officially coming to Call of Duty: Mobile! Check back soon for more news and specifics. For now, practice up and get ready.

The online qualifiers will start on 30th April, and go on till 24th May. During the qualifiers, the players will play ranked matches to earn points. If a player reaches 80 points, then he/she will qualify directly to Stage 2 of the tournament.

Advertisement

Players who are eligible for the second stage of the competition will have to make teams among themselves. Both the first and second stages of the said tournament will be conducted online. Activision has shared information regarding these two stages. More details, including the rules, cash prizes, and where/how to watch, etc., would be announced on 28th April.

Also Read: Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta update patch notes officially released.