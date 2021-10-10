COD Mobile: How to unlock AS-VAL Pollinator

COD Mobile Season 8 is amazing for F2P players as a ton of free rewards are being given out to celebrate the game's second anniversary. One can earn these rewards by participating in events and challenges. This is true for AS-VAL as well.
AS-VAL is probably in the top five meta in COD Mobile. It has been a consistent weapon for the past three seasons and is arguably the best assault rifle in the game.
However, AS-VAL doesn't have any free blueprints in COD Mobile. All available skins were either paid mythic blueprints, or purchasable items from Battle Passes and crates.
Season 8 changed that scenario for F2P players and now everyone has a chance to unlock an epic AS-VAL blueprint for free by completing challenges.
Complete Monster Shotty challenge in COD Mobile to unlock AS-VAL Pollinator
COD Mobile players can complete the 'Monster Shotty' in Seasonal Challenges to unlock the AS-VAL Pollinator epic blueprint. These challenges will require them to use a shotgun.
Considering the name, it is best to create a few shotgun loadouts before going ahead.
There are numerous featured multiplayer modes where players can complete shotgun kills and earn all the extra cosmetics to unlock the epic AS-VAL blueprint.
Below are all the challenges to unlock the AS-VAL Pollinator in COD Mobile Season 8:
Also Read
- Play 5 multiplayer matches
- Kill 15 enemies with any shotgun
- Kill 25 enemies with any shotgun equipped with any five attachments
- Kill 25 enemies with any Striker equipped with any Foregrip ad four other attachments
- Kill 25 enemies with any Striker with the Hardline, Quick Fix, and Agile perk equipped
- Kill 30 enemies with any R-90 equipped (R-90 can be unlocked for free from Tier 21 of the Season 8 Battle Pass)
- Win 3 matches with any R-90 equipped with any one sticker and any Dragon Camo
There are only 11 days left to complete this challenge before Season 8 comes to an end.