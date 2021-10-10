COD Mobile: How to unlock AS-VAL Pollinator

COD Mobile Season 8 is amazing for F2P players as a ton of free rewards are being given out to celebrate the game's second anniversary. One can earn these rewards by participating in events and challenges. This is true for AS-VAL as well.

AS-VAL is probably in the top five meta in COD Mobile. It has been a consistent weapon for the past three seasons and is arguably the best assault rifle in the game.

However, AS-VAL doesn't have any free blueprints in COD Mobile. All available skins were either paid mythic blueprints, or purchasable items from Battle Passes and crates.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 🎂 Today marks our official 2nd Anniversary!2️⃣ Year 2 of #CODMobile has been quite a ride and we can now look back at the amazing seasons we have had and look forward to more!❓ Which season was your favorite thus far? 🎂 Today marks our official 2nd Anniversary!2️⃣ Year 2 of #CODMobile has been quite a ride and we can now look back at the amazing seasons we have had and look forward to more!❓ Which season was your favorite thus far? https://t.co/6FxHzNr4o8

Season 8 changed that scenario for F2P players and now everyone has a chance to unlock an epic AS-VAL blueprint for free by completing challenges.

Complete Monster Shotty challenge in COD Mobile to unlock AS-VAL Pollinator

COD Mobile players can complete the 'Monster Shotty' in Seasonal Challenges to unlock the AS-VAL Pollinator epic blueprint. These challenges will require them to use a shotgun.

Considering the name, it is best to create a few shotgun loadouts before going ahead.

The Monster Shotty challenge is Season 8 has seven missions in total (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

There are numerous featured multiplayer modes where players can complete shotgun kills and earn all the extra cosmetics to unlock the epic AS-VAL blueprint.

Below are all the challenges to unlock the AS-VAL Pollinator in COD Mobile Season 8:

Play 5 multiplayer matches

Kill 15 enemies with any shotgun

Kill 25 enemies with any shotgun equipped with any five attachments

Kill 25 enemies with any Striker equipped with any Foregrip ad four other attachments

Kill 25 enemies with any Striker with the Hardline, Quick Fix, and Agile perk equipped

Kill 30 enemies with any R-90 equipped (R-90 can be unlocked for free from Tier 21 of the Season 8 Battle Pass)

Win 3 matches with any R-90 equipped with any one sticker and any Dragon Camo

There are only 11 days left to complete this challenge before Season 8 comes to an end.

