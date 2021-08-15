COD Mobile: How to unlock DR-H and AS-VAL Mosaic camos for free

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is live, and a galore of free skins is being given out to players. Recently, the mythic variant of the Rytec-AMR sniper rifle was released, and while it is one of the best skins in the game, it is very expensive.
However, COD Mobile has satiated the hunger of the free-to-play players by out-doing themselves and releasing a ton of new free skins in the game which all players will like to possess. Two of those come from the new zombie mode, Undead Siege and also the Aether Hunt event.
There is also the Aether Crystal completionist camo that has been added this season and players have to grind the Undead Siege mode to unlock them for the weapon of their choice.
The latest update adds new multiplayer modes to the game and by playing them enough, COD Mobile players will unlock skins for DR-H and AS-VAL. Both DR-H and AS-VAL are on top of the weapon meta at the moment. Therefore, unlocking new skins is just a bonus that all free-to-play players will enjoy.
Tasks to unlock DR-H and AS-VAL Mosaic skin in COD Mobile
All tasks for these skins can be found in the Featured Events tab inside COD Mobile. Players have to complete all the tasks for the respective weapons to unlock both of them.
Challenges for DR-H Mosaic
- Play 2 Battle Royale (BR) Warfare matches
- Play 4 BR Warfare matches
- Survive in BR Warfare matches for 20 minutes (1200 seconds)
- Kill 5 enemies in BR Warfare matches
- Kill 10 enemies in BR Warafre matches
- Use Class Chip 10 times in BR Warfare matches
- Use the Desperado Class 5 times in BR Warfare matches. (Desperado is available in the Credit Store)
- Use Armor plates 8 times in BR Warfare matches
- Deal 2000 damage in BR Warfare matches
- Win 2 BR Warafre matches
Challenges for AS-VAL Mosaic
- Play 3 Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Play 5 Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill 25 enemies in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- earn First Blood 3 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Throw any tactical equipment 15 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill 8 enemies with headshots in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Kill the same player 10 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Win 5 Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Capture points 10 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
- Collect 10 dogtags in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches
