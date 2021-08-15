COD Mobile: How to unlock DR-H and AS-VAL Mosaic camos for free

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is live, and a galore of free skins is being given out to players. Recently, the mythic variant of the Rytec-AMR sniper rifle was released, and while it is one of the best skins in the game, it is very expensive.

However, COD Mobile has satiated the hunger of the free-to-play players by out-doing themselves and releasing a ton of new free skins in the game which all players will like to possess. Two of those come from the new zombie mode, Undead Siege and also the Aether Hunt event.

There is also the Aether Crystal completionist camo that has been added this season and players have to grind the Undead Siege mode to unlock them for the weapon of their choice.

The latest update adds new multiplayer modes to the game and by playing them enough, COD Mobile players will unlock skins for DR-H and AS-VAL. Both DR-H and AS-VAL are on top of the weapon meta at the moment. Therefore, unlocking new skins is just a bonus that all free-to-play players will enjoy.

Tasks to unlock DR-H and AS-VAL Mosaic skin in COD Mobile

All tasks for these skins can be found in the Featured Events tab inside COD Mobile. Players have to complete all the tasks for the respective weapons to unlock both of them.

Challenges for DR-H Mosaic

Play 2 Battle Royale (BR) Warfare matches

Play 4 BR Warfare matches

Survive in BR Warfare matches for 20 minutes (1200 seconds)

Kill 5 enemies in BR Warfare matches

Kill 10 enemies in BR Warafre matches

Use Class Chip 10 times in BR Warfare matches

Use the Desperado Class 5 times in BR Warfare matches. (Desperado is available in the Credit Store)

Use Armor plates 8 times in BR Warfare matches

Deal 2000 damage in BR Warfare matches

Win 2 BR Warafre matches

Challenges for AS-VAL Mosaic

Play 3 Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Play 5 Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 25 enemies in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

earn First Blood 3 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Throw any tactical equipment 15 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Kill 8 enemies with headshots in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Kill the same player 10 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Win 5 Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Capture points 10 times in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

Collect 10 dogtags in Face Off 24/7 playlist matches

