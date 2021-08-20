COD Mobile: How to unlock a free katana in Season 6

COD Mobile has officially released the katana for all players and after what seemed to be a long time, it will finally cease to be a pay-to-win weapon. While it functions just like any other melee weapon in the game, COD Mobile players have always had the opinion that the katana is the most broken melee weapon of all.

Free-to-play gamers can pull an epic Katana skin from the Amethyst crate that they earn by ranking up in the game. There are many cool blueprints in the case and the odds of getting an Epic one are very low. Nonetheless, if they are unlucky with the crates, COD Mobile players can always unlock it for free from the featured events section.

In a mini update, COD Mobile added the last grindable challenges for the season. Furthermore, there is also the MX9 Legendary skin that players can pull from newly added lucky draws. This new MX9-Heartless blueprint closely resembles that of the QQ9 melting point but has one of the best death effects ever seen in a Legendary weapon.

🐊 Fresh off the swamps!



🩸 Cassius - Cold Blooded

💔 MX9 - Heartless

& more!



🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store! pic.twitter.com/EK10KC6QhO — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 20, 2021

Among other items in the draw is a folding knife that many players might try to acquire as it has a custom animation of its own. The katana sword, however, will be the main attraction this weekend. Since the season only has six days left, players need to hurry up and unlock the new base melee before it's removed from the game.

Requirements to unlock a free katana in COD Mobile

To find out the challenges, players need to visit the featured events section of COD Mobile. Below are all the challenges players need to complete in multiplayer mode to unlock the free katana.

Stats of the base katana melee weapon (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Play 5 multiplayer matches

Play 10 multiplayer matches

Kill 5 enemies with melee weapons

Kill 10 enemies with melee weapons

Use Shadow Blade operator skill 5 times in multiplayer matches

Kill 20 enemies with the Shadow Blade operator skill in multiplayer matches

Deal 6000 damage in multiplayer matches

Earn the Backstabber medal 5 times in multiplayer matches

Kill 20 enmies with the Lightweight and Dead Silence perk equipped

Win 5 multiplayer matches

