COD Mobile: How to unlock Peacekeeper - Plasma Explosion

COD Mobile players have the last chance to unlock free epic items in Season 9, as it concludes in three days. There are tons of login rewards that require the least amount of effort from the players. COD Mobile is giving away an epic Peacekeeper blueprint for free in the concluding days of the season.

The Plasma Explosion Locus is also one of the most popular weapon blueprints players have frequented this season in multiplayer and battle royale.

There are also other login and objective rewards for players to unlock, like operator skins, Battle Pass XP, weapon camos, and other cosmetics. Seasonal Events are also available and players will want to complete all of them in order to obtain new weapons like the Thumper, and tactical equipment like Flash Drone.

This article will provide all the missions that players need to complete to unlock the Peacekeeper - Plasma Explosion.

All missions to unlock the Peacekeeper - Plasma Explosion in COD Mobile Season 9

To unlock the Peacekeeper - Plasma Explosion, players will have to play both battle royale and multiplayer matches.

Base stats of the Peacekeeper- Plasma Explosion in Season 9 (Image via COD Mobile)

Along with the Epic weapon blueprint, there are also other weapon camos that players can unlock by completing all the missions given below:

1) Play 3 battle royale matches

2) Deal 2000 damage in battle Royale matches

3) Kill 3 enemies using the Class Chip in battle royale matches

4) Travel 1500 meters on any motorcycle in battle royale matches

5) Play with friends in battle royale matches twice

6) Kill 5 enemies with operator skills in multiplayer matches

7) Earn 40 medals in multiplayer matches

Most of the above missions are straightforward, and players should find it pretty easy to unlock the Peacekeeper - Plasma Explosion Epic blueprint before Season 9 comes to an end.

COD Mobile Season 10 begins November 18 after a massive update that will drop in a couple of days, bringing new content to the game.

Edited by R. Elahi