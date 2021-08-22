COD Mobile Regional Championship finals viewership rewards

COD Mobile World Championship Regional finals have started and the South-Asia and Middle-East regions are the first to lock horns. The regions include a number of dominant COD Mobile playing nations, including India, which has the highest number of teams going into the regional finals.

The top three teams from this region will go on to Stage V, which will be held in December. All the top teams from every region will then battle it out in winners and losers brackets, until there is one team that stands strong to see the Championship to the end and get their hands on a $2 million prize pool.

Fans of the team can continue to earn various rewards when different match-ups take place. Similar to Call of Duty League, COD Mobile players also have a chance to earn multiple rewards by simply tuning into the livestream of the matches.

How to earn COD Mobile Regional Championship viewership rewards

There are a lot of rewards on the line, but players need to watch the stream when match-ups take place in the various regions.

Download Call of Duty Mobile and load up the game.

Create an account by logging in with social media accounts or an Activision account.

Click the play button beside the credits counter.

Watch the streams in-game and complete the time required for each item to unlock.

Claim the rewards and unlock them from the mailbox.

Players need to watch the livestream when it happens and not play it back later.

All COD Mobile Regional Championship finals rewards that players can earn

Below are all the rewards players can earn for watching the livestream of the COD Mobile Regional finals:

10 minutes - FREELO Calling Card

20 minutes - AK-47 Air-Brush

30 minutes - Frame with FREELO design

60 minutes - Special Ops-1 Air-Brush

90 minutes - Hip-Hop series spray

120 minutes - Avatar with Money Stash design

180 minutes - Charm - Worth of Weight

240 minutes - Sticker of the G.O.A.T

Players can watch across every region every day the event is live to get all the rewards. There is no need to watch it all on the same day, which will allow players to choose the match-ups they want to watch and support their favorite team.

