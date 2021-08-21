COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 4 SA/ME day 1 results: Team Vitality and Team IND qualify for WC Finals

Day 1 of the COD Mobile World Championship: Regional Playoffs for South Asia and the Middle East region concluded today after a riveting contrast between the competing teams. The day was dominated by Indian teams, as Team IND and Team Vitality made it to the finals of the winner's bracket. Godlike had a horror run and was ultimately eliminated by True Rippers.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Regional Finals day 1 winners bracket results

Team IND and Team Vitality are the two teams that have qualified for the next stage i.e World Championship. The third team along with Team Vitality and Team IND will also qualify for the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5. Both Revenant and True Rippers will be fighting hard for third spot.

Stage 5 of the COD Mobile World Championship scheduled to be held later this year will feature teams from all around the world, competing for a massive prize pool of $2 Million.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Regional Finals day 1 Losers Bracket results

COD Mobile WC 2021 Stage 4 SA and ME day 1 results:-

Quarterfinals 1- Team Vitality vs Team NS:- 3-0

Map 1:- Standoff- Hardpoint- 150-32

Map 2:- Summit- Search and Destroy- 6-1

Map 3:- CrossFire- Domination- 150-27

Quarterfinals 2- 3rbA vs Godlike:- 1-3

Map 1:- Take-Off - Hardpoint- 136-150

Map 2:- Standoff- Search and Destroy- 3-6

Map 3:- Hackney Yard- Domination- 150-123

Map 4:- Crossfire- Hardpoint- 106-150

Quarterfinals 3- Revenant Esports vs True Rippers:- 3-0

Map 1:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-72

Map 2:- Firing Range- Search and Destroy- 6-5

Map 3:- Standoff- Domination- 150-96

Quarterfinals 4:- Team IND vs Unbroken:- 3-0

Map 1:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-59

Map 2:- Raid- Search and Destroy-6-1

Map 3:- CrossFire- Domination-150- 112

Semifinals:-

Match 1:- Team IND vs Godlike- 3-0

Map 1:- CrossFire- Hardpoint- 150-47

Map 2:- Raid- Search and Destroy- 6-0

Map 3:- Firing Range- Domination- 150-80

Match 2:- Revenant Esports vs Team Vitality- 3-1

Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 150-132

Map 2:- Firing Range- Search and Destroy- 5-6

Map 3:- Raid- Domination- 127-150

Map 4:- Summit- Hardpoint- 120-150

Losers Bracket Round 1

Match 1:- True Rippers vs Team NS:- 3-0

Map 1:- Standoff- Hardpoint- 150-31

Map 2:- Hackney Yard- Search and Destroy- 6-2

Map 3:- Take Off- Domination- 150- 126

Match 2:- Unbroken vs 3rbA:- 2-3

Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 150-123

Map 2:- Standoff- Search and Destroy- 3-6

Map 3:- Hackney Yard- Domination- 146-150

Map 4:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-142

Map 5:- Raid- Search and Destroy- N.A

Losers Bracket Round 2

Match 1:- Godlike vs True Rippers:- 2-3

Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 121-150

Map 2:- Standoff Search and Destroy- 5-6

Map 3:- Raid- Domination- 150-132

Map 4:- Crossfire- Hardpoint- 150-119

Map 5:- Hackney Yard- Search and Destroy- 3-6

Match 2:- Revenant Esports vs 3rbA:- 3-1

Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 150-80

Map 2:- Firing Range- Search and Destroy- 5-6

Map 3:- CrossFire- Domination- 150-117

Map 4:- Standoff- Hardpoint- 150-38

Post today's matches, the journey of Team Godlike, Team 3rbA, Unbroken and Team NS came to an end. Godlike and Team 3rbA will receive 5th and 6th place prize of $3,500, while Team NS and Broken will be awarded the 6th and 7th place prize of $2,500.

The winner of tomorrow's Grand Final will be awarded a total of $15,000 while the runner-up TEAM will receive a total of $10,000. The third and fourth-placed teams will receive $8,000 each

COD Mobile WC 2021 stage 4 schedule

COD WC Stage 4 SA/ME Day 2 Schedule:-

Upper Bracket Finals:- Team IND vs Team Vitality

Lower Bracket Round 3:- True Rippers vs Revenant Esports

Lower Bracket Finals:- Loser of Upper bracket final vs winner of Round 3

Grand Final:- Winner of upper and lower bracket finals.

It will be interesting to see who will be the third team to advance to the next stage of the competition, and also to see which of the two titans wins the upper bracket finals. Viewers can tune in at 1:30 PM tomorrow for the final day of the COD Mobile WC SA/ME Regional Playoffs.

Edited by Gautham Balaji