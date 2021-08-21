COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 4 SA/ME day 1 results: Team Vitality and Team IND qualify for WC Finals

Day 1 of the COD Mobile World Championship: Regional Playoffs for South Asia and the Middle East region concluded today after a riveting contrast between the competing teams. The day was dominated by Indian teams, as Team IND and Team Vitality made it to the finals of the winner's bracket. Godlike had a horror run and was ultimately eliminated by True Rippers.
Team IND and Team Vitality are the two teams that have qualified for the next stage i.e World Championship. The third team along with Team Vitality and Team IND will also qualify for the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5. Both Revenant and True Rippers will be fighting hard for third spot.
Stage 5 of the COD Mobile World Championship scheduled to be held later this year will feature teams from all around the world, competing for a massive prize pool of $2 Million.
COD Mobile WC 2021 Stage 4 SA and ME day 1 results:-
Quarterfinals 1- Team Vitality vs Team NS:- 3-0
- Map 1:- Standoff- Hardpoint- 150-32
- Map 2:- Summit- Search and Destroy- 6-1
- Map 3:- CrossFire- Domination- 150-27
Quarterfinals 2- 3rbA vs Godlike:- 1-3
- Map 1:- Take-Off - Hardpoint- 136-150
- Map 2:- Standoff- Search and Destroy- 3-6
- Map 3:- Hackney Yard- Domination- 150-123
- Map 4:- Crossfire- Hardpoint- 106-150
Quarterfinals 3- Revenant Esports vs True Rippers:- 3-0
- Map 1:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-72
- Map 2:- Firing Range- Search and Destroy- 6-5
- Map 3:- Standoff- Domination- 150-96
Quarterfinals 4:- Team IND vs Unbroken:- 3-0
- Map 1:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-59
- Map 2:- Raid- Search and Destroy-6-1
- Map 3:- CrossFire- Domination-150- 112
Semifinals:-
Match 1:- Team IND vs Godlike- 3-0
- Map 1:- CrossFire- Hardpoint- 150-47
- Map 2:- Raid- Search and Destroy- 6-0
- Map 3:- Firing Range- Domination- 150-80
Match 2:- Revenant Esports vs Team Vitality- 3-1
- Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 150-132
- Map 2:- Firing Range- Search and Destroy- 5-6
- Map 3:- Raid- Domination- 127-150
- Map 4:- Summit- Hardpoint- 120-150
Losers Bracket Round 1
Match 1:- True Rippers vs Team NS:- 3-0
- Map 1:- Standoff- Hardpoint- 150-31
- Map 2:- Hackney Yard- Search and Destroy- 6-2
- Map 3:- Take Off- Domination- 150- 126
Match 2:- Unbroken vs 3rbA:- 2-3
- Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 150-123
- Map 2:- Standoff- Search and Destroy- 3-6
- Map 3:- Hackney Yard- Domination- 146-150
- Map 4:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-142
- Map 5:- Raid- Search and Destroy- N.A
Losers Bracket Round 2
Match 1:- Godlike vs True Rippers:- 2-3
- Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 121-150
- Map 2:- Standoff Search and Destroy- 5-6
- Map 3:- Raid- Domination- 150-132
- Map 4:- Crossfire- Hardpoint- 150-119
- Map 5:- Hackney Yard- Search and Destroy- 3-6
Match 2:- Revenant Esports vs 3rbA:- 3-1
- Map 1:- Takeoff- Hardpoint- 150-80
- Map 2:- Firing Range- Search and Destroy- 5-6
- Map 3:- CrossFire- Domination- 150-117
- Map 4:- Standoff- Hardpoint- 150-38
Post today's matches, the journey of Team Godlike, Team 3rbA, Unbroken and Team NS came to an end. Godlike and Team 3rbA will receive 5th and 6th place prize of $3,500, while Team NS and Broken will be awarded the 6th and 7th place prize of $2,500.
The winner of tomorrow's Grand Final will be awarded a total of $15,000 while the runner-up TEAM will receive a total of $10,000. The third and fourth-placed teams will receive $8,000 each
COD WC Stage 4 SA/ME Day 2 Schedule:-
Upper Bracket Finals:- Team IND vs Team Vitality
Lower Bracket Round 3:- True Rippers vs Revenant Esports
Lower Bracket Finals:- Loser of Upper bracket final vs winner of Round 3
Grand Final:- Winner of upper and lower bracket finals.
It will be interesting to see who will be the third team to advance to the next stage of the competition, and also to see which of the two titans wins the upper bracket finals. Viewers can tune in at 1:30 PM tomorrow for the final day of the COD Mobile WC SA/ME Regional Playoffs.