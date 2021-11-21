COD Mobile: Best Loadout for CBR4 in Season 10

COD Mobile: Season 10 is live and there is a ton of new content for players to explore this new season. Two new weapons have also been released together at the start of the season which is a first for players. Usually a Seasonal event introduces the second weapon after the first has been released for free in the Battle Pass.

The CBR4 SMG and SVD sniper rifle are the two new weapons in COD Mobile Season 10. Players can unlock the CBR4 SMG from the designated Seasonal event that is live in the game and will be available until the end of the season.

A mythic version of the P90 is expected to drop later next week for players to purchase and dominate in close and medium ranges.

An overview of the CBR4 in COD Mobile Season 10

The CBR4 is popularly known as the P90 in the Call of Duty franchise. It is a fast firing SMG with a relatively quick time to kill but not too quick to disintegrate the current meta in COD Mobile.

Below are the base stats of the CBR4 without any modified Gunsmith attachment:

Damage: 24

Fire Rate: 86

Accuracy: 45

Mobility: 101

Range: 45

Control: 41

The CBR4 also has a significant vertical recoil that slides to the right after approximately 7-10 continuous shots. However, the recoil pattern can be negated with a bit of practice and the right attachments. The skill gap that pitches in while using this weapon makes it hard to be considered as the meta for COD Mobile Season 10.

Best loadout for the CBR4 in Season 10

The loadout given below will mainly focus on the added control and range for CBR4. The recoil will still be present and players will have to learn to counter it to successfully use the CBR4 in ranked matches in Season 10.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - OWC Marksman

Stock - YKM Light Stock

Laser - OWC Laser Tactical

Foregrip - Rubberized Fore Grip Tape

COD Mobile players need to max out the weapon level to be able to equip all five attachments given above.

Edited by Danyal Arabi