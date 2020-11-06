COD Mobile Season 11: 5 tips to reach Legendary tier quickly

Every battle royale title has a rank tier system, making the game more exciting and alluring to play. COD Mobile is no exception and has a rank tier system that determines a player's progress and credibility in the game.

COD Mobile has two modes available, the Multiplayer mode and the BR mode. Both include a rank tier system divided into the Rookie, Veteran, Elite, Pro, Master, and Legendary tiers.

Also read: How to change character in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Legendary is the highest rank in COD Mobile and requires a Rank XP of 6500+ points, which is quite an improbable job for beginners.

Every COD Mobile player, at some point, wants to achieve this title. Hence, in this article, we list some of the most useful tips to reach this level quickly in Season 11.

Five best tips to reach Legendary tier soon in COD Mobile

1. Layout

Layout settings

The layout settings determine the placement of the buttons used in-game and shouldn't directly be copied from influencers or professionals. This is because every person has their comfort level while holding their devices and placing their thumbs and fingers.

Advertisement

Copying layout settings from others may hinder the progress of a player, and he/she must stick to the layout that is most comfortable to play with.

2. Loadout

A loadout in COD Mobile

To push towards the Legendary tier quickly, players must equip themselves with the most suitable and lethal weapon attachments available in the gunsmith section of COD Mobile. This will help them exploit the enemies and secure the maximum kill points that will help accumulate rank points to climb up the tiers speedily.

3. Push rank in Multiplayer mode

Ranked match screen

Advertisement

Although there are two modes in COD Mobile, it is recommended to play Multiplayer ranked matches to push to the Legendary tier quickly. These matches are very short compared to BR rounds, and players can accumulate more rank points in less time, making their way to the top very quickly.

Also read: COD Mobile: Three best SMGs in October 2020

4. Play with teammates

Playing with others (Image Credits: HITC)

To make their way to the top quickly, players should finish each game as soon as possible, achieving the maximum number of battle points. To do so, they have to play alongside teammates, creating a lobby of four to five players.

This maximizes team coordination and opportunities for victory in every match, resulting in a fast-paced ascend through the tiers in COD Mobile.

5. Gun selection

The QQ9

Advertisement

One of the significant aspects of winning a battle is the weapon used. To rank up the tiers in COD Mobile with high kill points and battle points, players should only use guns at the top of the tier list, which also has higher stats.

For example, the best guns in this title right now are SMGs like PDW-57, QQ9, MSMC, etc. Their destructive fire rate and viability can easily destroy opponents within seconds. Such weapons help gamers get higher in-game stats, and hence, rank higher quickly.