COD Mobile Season 11: How to unlock ASM-10 Rideout

COD Mobile Season 11 'Final Snow' still has a long way to go, and players are exploring all the free items that have been added to the game. This season is celebrating the holiday spirit and players have a ton of free gifts for COD Mobile devs to unlock. From operator skins, epic weapon blueprints to new weapons, there are a ton of items to choose from.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty A video showcasing the upcoming seasonal epic "ASM10 - Rideout" A video showcasing the upcoming seasonal epic "ASM10 - Rideout" https://t.co/HtEonhS4R8

The ASM-10 skin is also available for free in the Seasonal challenges, and all players have to do to unlock it is to grind a few missions as specified in the event. ASM-10 might not be in the current meta of the game, but it can still kill within three or four shots.

If players have good map awareness, they can simply pre-fire the ASM-10 to win all the gunfights. The epic weapon blueprint is definitely worth the grind.

Unlock the ASM-10 Rideout in COD Mobile easily by completing all the missions in MP Trademaster

COD Mobile players will find the MP Trademaster event located in Seasonal events from the main menu. All missions are available inside and players need to tick them off one by one.

Seasonal events need to be completed in the order they are given and therefore players cannot jump missions or try and complete two or more missions at the same time.

Along with the ASM-10 Rideout, COD Mobile players will also farm a ton of Battle Pass XP which will help them progress in the 'Final Snow' Battle Pass. Below are all the missions for the MP Trademaster event:

1) Earn 800 Scorestreak points in multiplayer matches

2) Use scorestreaks 15 times in multiplayer matches

3) Kill 25 enemies with scorestreaks in multiplayer matches

4) Kill 25 enemies with operator skills in multiplayer matches

5) Use the Munitions Box operator skill three times in multiplayer matches (Available in the free Battle Pass)

6) Deal 5000 damage in multiplayer matches

7) Win five multiplayer matches

Also Read Article Continues below

Since it is a Seasonal event, all missions will be available until the end of Season 11 in COD Mobile.

Edited by Saman