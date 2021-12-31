COD Mobile Season 11: How to unlock the Decoy Grenade

COD Mobile has added a new tactical equipment, Decoy Grenade, in Season 11, 'Final Snow.' Players will be able to unlock this grenade from the Seasonal challenges by completing a few missions.

Decoy Grenade was first spotted on the test server a couple of months back and COD Mobile players have been expecting this piece of equipment in the game for quite some time.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



⁉️ Confuse, disorient, and surprise your enemies with the new Decoy Grenade!



👉Available in-game now through the Board of Honor Seasonal Challenge. 🆕Equipment on the way to #CODMobile ⁉️ Confuse, disorient, and surprise your enemies with the new Decoy Grenade!👉Available in-game now through the Board of Honor Seasonal Challenge. 🆕Equipment on the way to #CODMobile! ⁉️ Confuse, disorient, and surprise your enemies with the new Decoy Grenade! 👉Available in-game now through the Board of Honor Seasonal Challenge. https://t.co/S981xGf7Q3

Missions that need to be completed to unlock the Decoy Grenade in COD Mobile Season 11

Complete all the missions below to unlock the new Decoy Grenade tactical equipment in COD Mobile Season 11:

1) Use Operator Skills 10 times in multiplayer ranked matches.

2) Kill 15 enemies with Operator skills in multiplayer ranked matches.

3) Use Scorestreaks 10 times in multiplayer ranked matches.

4) Kill 20 enemies with Scorestreaks in multiplayer ranked matches.

5) Kill 25 enemies with Sentry Guns in multiplayer ranked matches.

6) Earn the Crackdown medal 15 times in multiplayer ranked matches.

7) Win two multiplayer ranked matches.

Since this is a Seasonal challenge, players can unlock the grenade at any time. The event will be available until the end of Season 11.

How does a Decoy Grenade work?

Decoy Grenade can turn out to be quite useful in tricking enemies and sending them the other way. The equipment is quite popular with other titles as well, and players usually spam decoys to fish out enemies who might be camping in hills or buildings in multiplayer.

The purpose of this grenade is to imitate the sounds of an incoming lethal equipment and trigger movement from the enemy.

Decoy Grenades in COD Mobile have an extra attribute where they can imitate the sound of gunfire to confuse the enemy. They jump around from one place to another to create an illusion that the enemy is shooting. This might confuse the opponent and trigger movement from them.

Also Read Article Continues below

This strategy is best employed in Search and Destroy matches where enemies can hold corners. Players can use Decoy Grenades in clutch situations to trick their opponents and get kills. The decoy grenade can also be paired with a real grenade to further trick the opponent and win matches.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan