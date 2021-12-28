COD Mobile to reset in the new year, new maps and score streaks inbound

COD Mobile Season 11 'Final Snow' is probably going to be the last season of the first year reset that took place in late 2020. A second reset will take place and things will start from the beginning with Season 1. Another year of COD Mobile is coming to an end and players can expect things to only go uphill from here.

With the new reset, players will see multiple new maps from previous Call of Duty titles making their way into the game. New weapons, new storylines and much more are expected to be added to COD Mobile. Leaks have already started coming in and some of the leaked content suggests new Modern Warfare maps and score-streaks are coming next season.

Three new maps spotted in the beta test server of COD Mobile

Three new maps were spotted in the Chinese test server of COD Mobile and two of them are from the Modern Warfare series in the Call of Duty franchise. Hardhat and Hacienda are expected to be added to the game in the upcoming season after Season 11 'Final Snow.'

Hacienda is a beautiful map with multiple close-quarter engagement positions, similar to Monastery or Coastal. Hardhat, on the other hand, is similar to Crash or Scrapyard, with multiple under-construction buildings and a central space.

COD Mobile Leaks & News @CODM_Updates New Test Build Contents Announced for Chinese Version‼



• New Maps: Hacienda, Hardhat, Chinese Nuketown ❄



• New Scorestreak: Chopper Gunner 🚁



• Throwing animations optimized, added attention to details to muzzle flash. New Test Build Contents Announced for Chinese Version‼• New Maps: Hacienda, Hardhat, Chinese Nuketown ❄• New Scorestreak: Chopper Gunner 🚁• Throwing animations optimized, added attention to details to muzzle flash. https://t.co/HKZYm274oa

The other map that has been spotted on the test server is the Chinese Nuketown. This map is a COD Mobile exclusive and there is a good chance global players will not get to experience it. Most Chinese inspired content is usually not added to the global version of the game.

New score-streak Chopper Gunner and new weapons

A Chopper Gunner scorestreak is likely coming to COD Mobile next season. It is a much more versatile version of the VTOL and players have control of the Helicopter. It is like shooting a Death Machine from a chopper. Season 1 of the new year will definitely be riddled with sweaty re-spawn players raining down hellfire with the Chopper Gunner.

COD Mobile: News @codM_N3ws



I used a picture for a nice design for post. Its main content in the text.



* Attached to the post is the concept of the Grau.556 teaser and it WILL NOT BE in season 1. COD Mobile: News @codM_N3ws Season 1 will feature two new primary weapons - [Classified] and [Classified].



Since there will be a legendary character in Season 11, there will be a mythical blueprint for [Classified] next season. Season 1 will feature two new primary weapons - [Classified] and [Classified].Since there will be a legendary character in Season 11, there will be a mythical blueprint for [Classified] next season. https://t.co/xJC8X08res I want to immediately dispel all the rumors about the picture. This is my concept, with a weapon from Halo.I used a picture for a nice design for post. Its main content in the text.* Attached to the post is the concept of the Grau.556 teaser and it WILL NOT BE in season 1. twitter.com/codM_N3ws/stat… I want to immediately dispel all the rumors about the picture. This is my concept, with a weapon from Halo.I used a picture for a nice design for post. Its main content in the text.* Attached to the post is the concept of the Grau.556 teaser and it WILL NOT BE in season 1. twitter.com/codM_N3ws/stat… https://t.co/7A7JNBU6E2

New weapons like the Grau and Halo Alpha are expected to be added to the game next season. More intel from the game files is expected to be revealed once Season 11 draws to a close.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider