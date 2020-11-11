Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards have been announced in COD Mobile Season 12

Like the other Battle Royale titles, COD Mobile also features an in-game reward system called the Battle Pass, where players have to complete several quests to increase their BP tier and obtain several in-game rewards, including new guns, skins, characters, vehicle skins, and more.
With every update, a new Battle Pass is released. COD Mobile Season 12's Battle Pass has rolled out in the game today and will provide players with an option to get new soldiers, blueprints, skins, and more.
Also read: How to change character in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for Android devices
Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards for season 12 in COD Mobile have been revealed
In one of its notes on the Facebook page, Garena COD Mobile had announced a patch note about Season 12. It also included details about the latest Battle Pass rewards and the newly added in-game features.
New Premium Battle Pass Rewards
- New Epic looks for Urban Tracker, Price, Ghost, Velikan
- New Epic blueprints: AGR 556 – Byakko, Type 25 – Infiltrate
- New Epic Black Gold themed weapons
- New Legendary Calling Card: Discord
New Free Battle Pass Rewards
- New base SMG: AGR 556. Fully automatic SMG with a high fire rate. Effective at medium range. Unlock 5.56 ammo to experience its full firepower
- New Operator skill: Ballistic Shield. Durable, transforming defensive shield with a built-in fully automatic machine pistol.
Along with the Battle Pass rewards, season 12 of COD Mobile is going to be more interesting and intimidating for the players, as the developers have dropped some of the most wanted items in the game.
New events and challenges rewards, featured game modes, a map - Hackney Yard, and a few attachments have been introduced in this season, and COD Mobile fans are also excited about the new night mode in Multiplayer.
For the Battle Pass, players can easily purchase it for 220CP (Credit Points) and the Battle Pass Advantage for 520CP.
How to purchase the Battle Pass in COD Mobile?
Purchasing the Battle Pass in Season 12 of COD Mobile is very easy. Players need to follow these steps to do so:
- Run COD Mobile.
- Click on the Battle Pass icon present at the right-hand side top corner of the screen.
- Click on Buy Premium Pass at the right upper corner of the screen.
- Now, tap on either the Battle Pass Buy option or the Battle Pass bundle option to purchase them from the store.
Also read: COD Mobile: Three best SMGs in October 2020Published 11 Nov 2020, 12:57 IST