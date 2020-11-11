Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards have been announced in COD Mobile Season 12

Like the other Battle Royale titles, COD Mobile also features an in-game reward system called the Battle Pass, where players have to complete several quests to increase their BP tier and obtain several in-game rewards, including new guns, skins, characters, vehicle skins, and more.

With every update, a new Battle Pass is released. COD Mobile Season 12's Battle Pass has rolled out in the game today and will provide players with an option to get new soldiers, blueprints, skins, and more.

Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards for season 12 in COD Mobile have been revealed

Season 12 Battle Pass COD Mobile

In one of its notes on the Facebook page, Garena COD Mobile had announced a patch note about Season 12. It also included details about the latest Battle Pass rewards and the newly added in-game features.

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

New Epic looks for Urban Tracker, Price, Ghost, Velikan

New Epic blueprints: AGR 556 – Byakko, Type 25 – Infiltrate

New Epic Black Gold themed weapons

New Legendary Calling Card: Discord

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base SMG: AGR 556. Fully automatic SMG with a high fire rate. Effective at medium range. Unlock 5.56 ammo to experience its full firepower

New Operator skill: Ballistic Shield. Durable, transforming defensive shield with a built-in fully automatic machine pistol.

Along with the Battle Pass rewards, season 12 of COD Mobile is going to be more interesting and intimidating for the players, as the developers have dropped some of the most wanted items in the game.

New events and challenges rewards, featured game modes, a map - Hackney Yard, and a few attachments have been introduced in this season, and COD Mobile fans are also excited about the new night mode in Multiplayer.

For the Battle Pass, players can easily purchase it for 220CP (Credit Points) and the Battle Pass Advantage for 520CP.

How to purchase the Battle Pass in COD Mobile?

Buying the Battle Pass in Season 12 of COD Mobile

Purchasing the Battle Pass in Season 12 of COD Mobile is very easy. Players need to follow these steps to do so:

Run COD Mobile.

Click on the Battle Pass icon present at the right-hand side top corner of the screen.

Click on Buy Premium Pass at the right upper corner of the screen.

Now, tap on either the Battle Pass Buy option or the Battle Pass bundle option to purchase them from the store.