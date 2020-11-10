COD Mobile Season 12 Patch Notes: New maps, gameplay improvements, and more

The developers of COD Mobile bring regular updates to the game to keep their existing player base engaged and to attract new players.

Season 11 of COD Mobile is set to conclude, and fans are incredibly excited about the arrival of the upcoming season.

Season 12 of COD Mobile is scheduled to arrive on 11th November, i.e., tomorrow, and the developers have released the patch notes for the same.

Also Read: COD Mobile Season 12 release date, Operators, map, and more

COD Mobile Season 12 Patch Notes

Season 12 of COD Mobile is scheduled to arrive on 11th November (Image via Garena COD Mobile / Facebook)

The introduction to the patch notes for COD Mobile Season 12 reads:

“Equip your Night Vision Goggles and play our fan favorite maps at night such as Modern Warfare’s Hackney Yard. Attack of the Undead game mode is back and in the dark.”

Advertisement

Battle Pass

The Season 12 Battle Pass will be available on November 11th.

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

New Epic looks for Urban Tracker, Price, Ghost, Velikan

New Epic blueprints: AGR 556 – Byakko, Type 25 – Infiltrate

New Epic Black Gold themed weapons

New Legendary Calling Card: Discord

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base SMG: AGR 556

New Operator skill: Ballistic Shield

New Events and Challenges rewards

New base pistol: .50 GS.

New Battle Royale Class: Refitter.

Multiplayer

New Featured Game Modes

Team Death Match – Night

Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard

Attack of the Undead - Night:

Available on Crash, Summit, Hackney Yard

New Maps

Hackney Yard

Available for Team Death Match, Search & Destroy, Domination, Hardpoint, Team Death Match – Night, Attack of the Undead – Night

Hackney Yard will soon be added to Ranked mode map rotation for Domination, Hardpoint and S&D

New Attachments

Extended OTM magazine for DR-H. Decreased mobility for an increase to magazine capacity.

Thermite Reload for Kilo Bolt-Action. Continuously burn targets over time and cause extra damage to Scorestreaks.

Apart from this, several optimization and improvements have been made to COD Mobile. Here are some of them:

Increased Cordite ADS bullet spread accuracy

Increased Razorback recoil stability; lowered horizontal recoil; increased medium-range damage attenuation distance

Increased Fennec bullet trajectory stability while continuous firing; lowered horizontal recoil; slightly increased recoil upper limit

Players can click here to check out the detailed patch notes released by Garena COD Mobile.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 best Legendary weapons in COD Mobile