COD Mobile Season 12 release date, Operators, map, and more

COD Mobile Season 12 is approaching with plenty of new content to keep players busy.

There has been a ton of leaked information about COD Mobile Season 12. Finally, the official COD Mobile Twitter account has been teasing some aspects of the upcoming season.

There is still plenty of information to be released, but for now, confirmation has been given on a new map, Operators, an Operator Skill, and a Battle Royale class.

COD Mobile Season 12: All details known so far

Release date

COD Mobile is very good at getting its seasons out on time. The standard is that the newest season comes within 24 hours of the end of the recent one. The Battle Pass for COD Mobile Season 11 ends on 11th November.

That would mean the Season 12 start date is 12th November. Typically, an update for the new season comes before the end of the Battle Pass, so players should be on the lookout for that as confirmation that COD Mobile Season 12 is arriving.

Operators

🌃 Going Dark!⁣

The new season is almost here!⁣

👍🏼 Season 12 is launching in #CODMobile this week! pic.twitter.com/8fKr9rD0Oh — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 8, 2020

Entitled Going Dark, COD Mobile Season 12 has confirmed two new Operators entering the game. Of course, many more may arrive as the season progresses.

The teaser video posted to Twitter showcases Captain Price in his covert, night vision goggle-clad skin. By his side is the most recent iteration of fan-favorite COD character, Ghost.

Operator Skill

⬆🛡 Raise your defenses while also...⁣

💥 gunning down your enemies!⁣

🆕 New Operator Skill, Ballistic Shield is coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/Iwrpcobvxc — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 9, 2020

The Ballistic Shield is on its way to COD Mobile in Season 12. The description of the Operator Skill states that it is a:

"Durable, transforming defensive shield with a built-in machine pistol."

The thing looks dangerous and gives players the cover of a Riot Shield with the ability to shoot from behind it. This Operator Skill is sure to be just as popular as it will be disliked by those who fall victim to it.

Battle Royale Class

🛡👌🏼 Be ready for any fight by gearing up on those shield plates for you and your squad!⁣

🆕 New Battle Royale Class, Refitter is coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/iKIMYrXhaG — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 9, 2020

The Refitter class is the newest Battle Royale Class coming to COD Mobile. This class allows players to provide armor packs to the squad. Each pack can be picked up by the player and teammates to reduce bullet damage, excluding headshots.

As well, it gets the Engineer perk. This raises the durability limit of armor and vehicles while also repairing them over time.

New Map

🆕 A new, yet familiar MP map, Hackney Yard is coming to #CODMobile in the next season!⁣

👍🏼 Stay tuned for more Hackney Yard activities later today! pic.twitter.com/sEWm7wwppj — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 9, 2020

Hackney Yard is a classic map coming to COD Mobile. It was teased a short while ago but is now confirmed to be coming in Season 12. According to data miners, this map will be receiving a second style alongside some others that go along with the Going Dark title of the season.

These maps are said to have a night mode to make use of the night vision that Captain Price is bringing along. There is sure to be more content announced once the season releases, but these first confirmations are plenty to be excited about.